Exercising while wearing a mask is not dangerous for healthy adults, a physician said on Wednesday in response to reports of people fainting while jogging.

Since the COVID-19 level 3 alert was implemented in May, there have been several reports of people collapsing while exercising in masks, with one case in Kaohsiung requiring cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

However, reports of the case did not say whether the man had any chronic disease or other illness, said Lin Meng-ting (林孟廷), a physician in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Hsinchu branch of National Taiwan University Hospital.

A paper in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society on the effects of wearing a mask during physical activity says that negative effects are negligible, even during heavy exercise, Lin said.

Although masks can induce shortness of breath, the effects on “breathing, blood gases and other physiological parameters ... are small, often too small to be detected,” the paper says.

Healthy adults therefore do not have to worry about masks affecting athletic performance, or the risk of experiencing shock or respiratory failure, Lin said.

People wishing to engage in outdoor exercise should still abide by the regulations and wear a mask, he said.

Lin also recommended taking an extra mask or two to change into after exercising, as sweat can reduce their protective ability.

People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, on the other hand, could encounter issues depending on the severity of their condition, Lin said.

Since the disease affects respiration, added resistance and heat from wearing a mask could cause increased dyspnea and a buildup of carbon dioxide in the blood, he said.

For those with cardiac diseases such as coronary heart disease, wearing a mask could also have an effect, as poorer breathing efficiency could increase the burden on the heart, Lin said.

He recommended that those with cardiopulmonary conditions consider staying at home rather than going outside to exercise.

If exercising at home, Lin suggested starting with low-intensity exercises such as static stretching, jumping rope, strength training, yoga or using a stationary bicycle or treadmill.

It is also important to adhere to the two main principles of exercise safety: listening to your body and drinking enough water, Lin said.

If a headache, chest tightness, shortness of breath or another unusual symptom occurs without changing exercise intensity, it might indicate an acute pulmonary or cardiovascular condition, he said.

Those with pre-existing conditions should discuss suitable exercises with their doctor before starting a routine, he added.