The Ta Chiang, an upgraded version of the navy’s Tuo Chiang-class missile corvette, is to be delivered this month, one month ahead of schedule, a military source said yesterday.
The 685-tonne Ta Chiang is the first in a planned series of high-performance ships modeled after the Tuo Chiang, the source said.
The navy is to conduct evaluations in the next few days before accepting the ship, the source added.
The Ta Chiang is heavier than its predecessor’s 567 tonnes after anti-aircraft weapons were added to the original design at the navy’s request, the source said.
The guided-missile corvette is equipped with two eight-cell Sky Sword II anti-aircraft missile launchers, instead of two six-cell launchers as reported by media, the source said, confirming an image of the ship taken by outside observers.
Other armament include Brave Wind II and Brave Wind III surface-to-surface anti-ship missiles, among others, the source said.
As the Ta Chiang’s tonnage, equipment and systems have been beefed up substantially compared with the Tuo Chiang’s original design, the planned missile corvettes might be designated as Ta Chiang-class instead of Tuo Chiang-class, the source added.
The Ministry of National Defense has yet to make a decision on the issue, the source said.
Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) reportedly visited Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co and CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s shipyards yesterday, his last day as the chief of the general staff, in a display of his attention to the program.
In other news, after a six-month training program, six UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters received last year by the National Airborne Service Corps are this month to be deployed for rescue missions.
The ministry has allocated 15 of the 60 Black Hawk helicopters purchased from the US to the corps to be used in airborne search-and-rescue missions.
The final batch of six helicopters earmarked for the corps arrived at Kaohsiung Harbor in October last year, the corps said in a statement.
They have since been painted red and stationed in Kaohsiung, the corps said.
The helicopter brigade has spent the past six months training so that their crew can conduct day and nighttime search missions at sea, the corps said.
Crew have also enhanced their mid-air rescue capabilities, it said.
The helicopters are equipped with forward-looking infrared imaging systems, as well as searchlights, and radar and satellite communication systems.
Their addition is a huge boost to the nation’s airborne search-and-rescue capabilities, the corps said.
Additional reporting by CNA
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
Eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is from Thursday next week to be expanded, to include unvaccinated people who are part of a priority group and people waiting to receive a second dose of the Moderna shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People in groups 4 to 8 of the CECC’s vaccine priority list would be eligible to receive one of the 1.1 million doses the center is planning to distribute from the end of this month, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is CECC deputy commander, told a news conference. This includes people who have