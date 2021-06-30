A Taitung County councilor yesterday questioned a decision by the Taitung County Gender Equality Assessment Committee on an allegation of rape as it risks prioritizing county government regulations over district court rulings.
A teacher in 2018 was accused by a 27-year-old woman of raping her when she was a student sometime in 2000 or 2001, and causing her mental and physical trauma.
The Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office dropped the case at the time citing a lack of evidence, but the committee in 2019 ruled that the teacher was guilty of rape and dismissed the defendant from his then-position as school principal.
Photo copied by Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
The defendant appealed the case with the Ministry of Education, which last year ruled in favor of the teacher and ordered that he be reinstated.
Within 10 days of the teacher’s reinstatement, the woman refiled a rape lawsuit, which was rejected by the prosecutors’ office.
However, the committee again ruled against the teacher and dismissed him from his position as an elementary-school teacher.
Taitung County Councilor Chen Ming-feng (陳銘風) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that the case ran the risk of prioritizing the county government’s ruling over that of the prosecutors’ office in a question of a breach of criminal law.
However, even were one to set aside that issue, the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) was passed in 2004 and cannot be retroactively applied to a case that allegedly occurred in 2000 or 2001, Chen said.
It is not fair to revoke the defendant’s right to work over an unproven allegation from 20 years ago, Chen said, adding that the decision to remove the defendant from his position as a teacher should be made by the school’s education assessment committee.
Taitung County Education Department Director Lin Cheng-hung (林政宏) said that while the defendant was not prosecuted, the committee is empowered to recognize hearsay as evidence.
As long as the committee’s conclusions based on its investigations were not contradictory, the Taitung County Government would enter the issue into the record, Lin said.
After the incident is entered into the record it is then forwarded to the school’s education assessment committee, which determines how the incident is handled, Lin added.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan yesterday said that it plans to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. The Control Yuan said that its investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). It would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, it said, adding that it would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is