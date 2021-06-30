A small scientific satellite jointly developed by National Central University (NCU) and institutions in the US, India and Singapore is to be launched in August, an NCU professor said yesterday.
The INSPIRESat-1 microsatellite, which weighs about 8.6kg, was developed under the International Satellite Program in Research and Education (INSPIRE) — a consortium of universities with space science departments.
The consortium is spearheaded by the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder and it also involves the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and NCU, among other participants.
The satellite is to be launched by India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on a rideshare mission in August, NCU Department of Space Science and Engineering professor Loren Chang (張起維) said.
As the launch also includes an Indian synthetic aperture radar imaging satellite, the cost is being covered by the Indian Space Research Organization, Chang said, adding that the mission has been delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan and India do not officially cooperate in space technology, and all of the satellites developed by Taiwan over the past three decades have been launched by US rocket suppliers.
Collaborating with the Indian institute has been a success and the department is mulling signing a cooperation agreement with the institute, Chang said.
After the university consortium was established in 2015, participants held their first meeting in 2016 at NCU and set up the INSPIRESat-1 mission, he said.
Subsequently, students at the department regularly visited the University of Colorado Boulder to help build the satellite and receive training, he added.
The microsatellite carries a Compact Ionospheric Probe (CIP) developed by NCU for studying the Earth’s dynamic ionosphere, according to a paper authored by Chang and other participants in the project in the journal Advances in Space Research.
The CIP is a miniaturized version of the Advanced Ionospheric Probe developed by department director Chao Chi-kuang (趙吉光), which is operating onboard Taiwan’s Formosat-5, which was launched in 2017.
The other instrument carried by the INSPIRESat-1 is a Dual-zone Aperture X-ray Solar Spectrometer developed by the University of Colorado Boulder for studying highly variable solar X-ray radiation, the paper says.
The microsatellite is to be deployed into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of about 525km, and has a designed mission life of one year and a primary minimum requirement of six months for science operations, it says.
In addition to INSPIRESat-1, NCU is also collaborating on INSPIRESat-6, which is a remote sensing satellite using hyperspectral techniques, Chang said.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan yesterday said that it plans to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. The Control Yuan said that its investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). It would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, it said, adding that it would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is