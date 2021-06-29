The Ministry of Health and Welfare should hold a public hearing on the standards that are to be used to review emergency use authorization (EUA) applications for COVID-19 vaccines, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said yesterday.
Chen was hosting an online news conference after two domestic COVID-19 vaccine developers, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp and United Biomedical Asia, disclosed the results of their double-blind studies on June 10 and Sunday respectively.
Both companies said that they would apply for EUAs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on the results.
Photo courtesy of New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua
The review for Medigen’s EUA application would not begin until the end of next month, as it has been asked to provide more information about its vaccine studies, the administration said.
The ministry has treated review of EUA applications as “nothing more than child’s play,” as the standards to review the applications only consist of three pages, she said.
They include required technical information about COVID-19 vaccines, as well as standards to be applied to review EUA applications and the effectiveness of vaccines.
“How can the FDA review emergency use authorizations for vaccines with so many details missing?” she asked.
Chen said that she had asked to examine the standards to be used to review EUA applications when she questioned Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in a legislative plenary session earlier this month.
The ministry could consult the general guidelines for EUA applications for COVID-19 vaccines published by the WHO in November last year, which consist of 10 pages, Chen added.
“The ministry’s review of EUA applications from Medigen Vaccine Biologics and United Biomedical Asia cannot be blank authorizations. It must apply standards comparable to those set by the WHO,” she said.
The ministry is also obligated to explain to the public why a researcher at Academia Sinica who was previously involved in a study funded by Medigen was able to serve on the EUA review committee, Chen said.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan yesterday said that it plans to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. The Control Yuan said that its investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). It would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, it said, adding that it would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is