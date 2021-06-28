Kaohsiung oil spill drifts farther south

By Tsai Tsung-hsien / Staff reporter





An oil spill in waters near Kaohsiung has expanded farther south, with the spill covering 290km2 of ocean as of Saturday.

The spill occurred after a pipe cracked while it was connected to a tanker delivering oil to CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC) Dalin refinery in Kaohsiung on Tuesday, the state-owned utility said.

The pipe was split by large waves, the utility said, apologizing and taking responsibility for the spill.

A member of the coast guard, front, on Saturday helps clean an oil spill in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township, as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung, right, and another coast guard member talk in the background. Photo: CNA

The oil slick stretches from the waters off Siaoliouciou (小琉球) to Pingtung County’s Checheng Township (車城), residents said.

They said they were worried that the oil would drift farther south and affect waters near Kenting National Park in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), which contains valuable coral ecosystems.

Hengchun Township Mayor Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘) and local fishers, as well as the offices of Democratic Progressive Party legislators Chou Chun-mi (周春米) and Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄), have urged the CPC to clear the spill quickly.

While the oil slick is not as severe as one caused by the Greek cargo ship Amorgos in 2001, it has affected a wider sea area, Kenting National Park Administration deputy director Hsu Shu-kuo (許書國) said, adding that the oil might affect coral reefs near the coastline.

After the spill is cleaned up, the agency plans to commission researchers to examine underwater ecosystems, he said.

The spill contains liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, kerosene, diesel and other fuels — 10 to 15 percent is lighter substances that can evaporate in a couple of days, the Ocean Conservation Administration said.

CPC is responsible for curbing the spill, the agency said, adding that the utility as of yesterday was fined NT$1.5 million (US$53,750) in line with the Marine Pollution Control Act (海洋污染防治法).

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan