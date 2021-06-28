Draft to offer more to regime victims

MARTIAL LAW ERA: The Transitional Justice Commission drafted regulations allowing those compensated under an old system to claim the difference under the new system

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Families of Taiwanese who were executed or tortured to death for political reasons during the Martial Law era would be compensated NT$12 million (US$430,000) under draft regulations on reinstating the rights of victims of state crimes, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday.

The final draft of the regulations, which the commission submitted last month to the Executive Yuan for approval, state that compensation for people who for political reasons went missing or were killed by execution, torture or police action would reach up to NT$12 million per person. Previously, the commission had proposed NT$10 million.

Those who were imprisoned or had their personal freedom restricted during the Martial Law era could receive up to NT$11.38 million in compensation, depending on the number of years that they spent restrained or in prison, the commission said.

The names of more than 10,000 people who qualify for compensation based on the regulations have been compiled, with 1,200 having never applied for government compensation, it said.

Those compensated under a previous system would be entitled to claim the difference in compensation under this system, it added.

The commission said that it would seek to return assets or properties illegally confiscated by the state to the original owners.

Owners would be financially reimbursed for the assets and properties if they were lost, destroyed or cannot be returned, it said, as this would ensure that the interests of bona fide third parties who purchased the assets were also protected.

The government would have to budget NT$28.4 billion for the compensation package: NT$23.6 billion to compensate the victims and NT$4.8 billion to reimburse victims for assets and properties.

The commission said it would also propose an amendment to the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) to authorize the government to compensate victims of unlawful administrative rulings in the Martial Law era.

For those who were sent to juvenile detention centers and then to re-education camps, the amendment would allow the government to expunge the detention charge and compensate the victims based on the number of days that they spent in the camps, it said.

The draft regulations and the proposed amendment are meant to ensure that victims and their families receive reasonable compensation, it said.

“We realize that the compensation the government seeks to offer would never be commensurate with the harm and pain victims experienced,” the commission said. “We hope to identify additional perpetrators of state crimes to ensure that transitional justice is served.”