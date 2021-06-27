The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that 1.06 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered to local governments in two batches from Wednesday next week.
The lot release testing of 2.74 million Moderna vaccines, including 240,000 doses purchased by Taiwan and 2.5 million doses donated by the US, is expected to be completed tomorrow, it said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the distribution of 1.06 million doses to local governments would start on Wednesday next week, adding that the first delivery would comprise about 60 percent of the total, or 643,020 doses.
Photo: Lu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The CECC on Friday announced that eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination would be expanded to include groups 1 to 8 of the vaccination priority list, with inoculations starting on Thursday next week.
The distribution of vaccines to local governments would be calculated based on each municipality’s population aged 64 to 74, aiming at vaccinating 30 percent of them, as well as the number of unvaccinated long-term care facility residents in other age brackets and caregivers at the facilities, aiming at vaccinating 60 percent of them, the CECC said.
The number of unvaccinated workers at correctional facilities who are in priority group 5 would also be taken into account, as well as the number of Moderna doses already delivered to the respective local governments, the center said.
As the long-term storage temperature for the Moderna vaccine is minus-20oC and it can last at between 2oC to 8oC for about 30 days, the center is to deliver the doses in two batches to prevent them being stored for too long in unsuitable conditions, Chen said.
“The second batch will be delivered as soon as the local governments have nearly finished administering the first batch,” he said.
The second batch would be used to vaccinate about 20 percent of the 65-to-75 age group, the center said.
People in priority group 7 — “essential workers for maintaining national security and normal society functions” — would be notified when they can get vaccinated at designated hospitals, it said.
The CECC also urged people who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine before May 9 to make appointments for receiving the second dose after 10 to 12 weeks, as this would ensure better protection against COVID-19.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they