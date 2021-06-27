Overseas Community Affairs Council sets plans to counter China’s influence

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) on Friday outlined its plans to counter China’s influence campaign.

The Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee last month froze funding for 16 of the council’s initiatives, including NT$5 million (US$179,167) to fund public events in foreign countries and NT$2 million in payouts to temporary workers.

Lawmakers expressed doubts over the usefulness of hosting public events abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and demanded that the council explain its strategic vision before funding would be restored.

In a report, the council acknowledged challenges to its work, including an influx of Chinese immigrants to overseas communities, which has shifted demographics.

Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, the “China Dream” slogan, the 31 measures campaign, and its export of masks and vaccines are part of a larger effort to win over ethnic Chinese in other countries, it said.

In response, the council is emphasizing Taiwan’s democratic ideals and seeking to broaden a value-based identification with the nation, while calling out China’s repression of ethnic minorities and human rights violations, it said.

Community leaders overseas would be invited to visit Taiwan to enhance ties, it said.

Such events would be especially important for overseas compatriots in countries such as Cambodia, where many Republic of China supporters do not have direct ties to Taiwan, it said.

The council would require funds to assist overseas groups’ advocacy for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, it said.

The council has been hosting lectures and events about China’s “united front” tactics, while cultivating the next generation of talent that would “broaden the service horizon of compatriot affairs.”

Granting honorary council membership to community leaders would strengthen the pro-Taiwan camp abroad, it said.

Taiwan should be the platform for services targeting the global compatriot community that would benefit the country, it added.