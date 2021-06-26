Eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is from Thursday next week to be expanded, to include unvaccinated people who are part of a priority group and people waiting to receive a second dose of the Moderna shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
People in groups 4 to 8 of the CECC’s vaccine priority list would be eligible to receive one of the 1.1 million doses the center is planning to distribute from the end of this month, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is CECC deputy commander, told a news conference.
This includes people who have to travel abroad for official or essential reasons, workers employed at correctional or long-term care facilities, people aged 65 or older, military and national security personnel, and teachers and other essential workers in key industries, the CECC said.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
The Moderna vaccine has thus far only been administered to frontline medical personnel, workers involved in the government’s COVID-19 control efforts, people with jobs with high risk of infection and pregnant women.
The doses are part of 2.74 million Moderna vaccines Taiwan has received in separate deliveries from the US government and the manufacturer, Chen said.
Those who have received a first shot of the Moderna vaccine would also be eligible for a second dose, he added.
The CECC on June 9 launched the rollout of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses administered 28 days apart to be fully effective.
Taiwanese and foreign residents of the nation who have received a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna or AstraZeneca abroad would be eligible for a second dose of the respective brand in Taiwan, Chen said.
However, they would be required to present a proof of vaccination issued by the government of the nation where they received the first dose, he added.
From Friday next week, caregivers and social workers involved in the care of elderly Aborigines would also be eligible for vaccination, the CECC said, adding that the decision took into account the scarcity of long-term care facilities serving Aboriginal communities.
Reacting to foreign reports about rare cases myocarditis occurring in people shortly after they received COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna or Pfzer-BioNTech, the CECC said that people should immediately consult a doctor if they experience chest pain, shortness of breath or an unusually fast heartbeat shortly after they receive the Moderna jab.
