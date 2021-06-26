The nation’s COVID-19 tracking system is flawed and incoherent, and the Executive Yuan does not fulfill its oversight duties, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) said yesterday.
The TPP cited a complaint from a person surnamed Wang (王) who said that cloud documents created by National Chung Hsing University in Taichung are used in his community for registration and tracking.
However, completed forms were not forwarded to the government, while the data have to be deleted after 28 days, the TPP said.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan People’s Party
The community learned about this when asking the university and the Centers of Disease Control’s 1922 hotline, it added.
The gathering of data is useless if the government does not receive it, Kao said, calling on the government to create a form for universal use to track the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan.
The Executive Yuan’s data collection efforts lack a general direction, Kao said, adding that the government should as soon as possible implement a centralized system that allows for real-time data collection and analysis, and has clear-cut rules on the gathering, use and disposal of personal data.
A good example for such a system is Singapore, which uses the TraceTogether program, a cellphone app linked with a physical token for those who prefer not to use mobile phones, Kao said.
The app offers daily updates on the movements of the city-state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous two weeks, including alerts for those who might have had contact with an infected person, she said.
The system automatically removes data after 25 days, Kao said, urging the government to implement a similar system.
A new system to track the spread of COVID-19 should take into account that the virus cannot be contained regionally and should integrate data gathered nationwide, she added.
TPP Legislator Chang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that the Ministry of Justice should draft legislative amendments based on the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s standard that COVID-19 prevention data cannot be used for other purposes.
The amendments should ensure that information collected through the 1922 hotline, and the SMS registration and tracking program do not fall under the Communication Security and Surveillance Act (通訊保障及監察法), he said.
The National Police Agency should also be notified that data collected for disease prevention should be off-limits for investigation purposes, Chang said, adding that this would help uphold people’s right to privacy.
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
Three daycare attendants in New Taipei City were last week each handed a four-month suspended sentence for punishing a child by placing turtles on his body. The incident on May 8 last year involved three caregivers surnamed Chen (陳), Kang (康) and Lin (林) at the Wenlin Public Daycare Center in Shulin District (樹林). After the two-year-old refused to eat, Chen threatened the boy by saying: “If you do not eat, I will get the turtles,” as she knew the child was afraid of the creatures, prosecutors said. Lin then retrieved a large turtle, which she set on the boy’s desk as Chen