University hosting free sports science lectures online

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Starting today, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) is holding a series of free lectures on sports science by award-

winning researchers.

The “Sports Science Academic Masters Lecture” series is to be presented monthly through October and conducted virtually, the university said on Tuesday.

It has invited five speakers who are recipients of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s (MOST) Outstanding Research Award to share their stories and academic expertise, it said.

Three of them are professors at the university’s College of Sports and Recreation, it added.

Shiang Tzyy-Yuang (相子元), who teaches at the Department of Athletic Performance, is to begin the series with a lecture on sports technology today.

In 2016, Shiang became the first person in the field of sports science to win the MOST’s Outstanding Research Award.

The next session is to be held on July 16, featuring Tsai Chia-liang (蔡佳良), a professor at National Cheng Kung University’s Institute of Physical Education, Health and Leisure Studies.

Tsai would be discussing interdisciplinary research involving sports and cognitive neuroscience, NTNU said.

On Aug. 20, Chang Yu-kai (張育愷), a professor at NTNU’s Department of Physical Education, is to give a lecture titled, “The Path from Kung Fu to Sports Psychology and Brain Science,” it said.

On Sept. 10, Ku Po-wen (古博文), a professor at National Changhua University of Education’s Graduate Institute of Sports and Health, would be speaking about physical activity and health science from an epidemiological perspective, it said.

On Oct. 1, Hung Tsung-min (洪聰敏), a professor at NTNU’s Department of Physical Education, is to explore the functions of the human brain and the psychology behind outstanding athletic performances, it said.

All lectures are to begin at 7pm, with online registration open to all, the university said.

Behind every success is a series of struggles and hard work, the university said, adding that it hopes the speakers’ stories would inspire students to pursue research.