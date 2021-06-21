Without the opportunity to go on dates, single people have been left struggling for ways to connect with a partner amid the COVID-19 pandemic — although restrictions have not been bad news for everyone.
Disease prevention restrictions implemented under a level 3 pandemic alert have closed the usual dating haunts until at least Monday next week, leaving movie theaters, cafes and even tourist attractions off-limits and couples without a way to meet.
In one example, a teacher and a civil servant who met at a singles mixer were discouraged from getting together during the pandemic by the civil servant’s father, who told her that if the teacher could not show restraint, it would expose him as being impulsive.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
Another man, surnamed Chang (張), had been planning to marry his girlfriend of six months during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, but as the outbreak forced him to close his rice bowl restaurant, he said that he “does not dare propose for now.”
Yet pandemic closures have been good for some couples.
One woman, considering that she and her boyfriend were planning to start a family, suggested registering their marriage straight away so that they could “fight the pandemic together.”
A woman from New Taipei City moved in with her boyfriend in Taoyuan to “stay safe” while studying for her civil service exam.
After living together for a little more than a month, they decided to get married as soon as she is done with her exam.
Hsu Nai-yi (徐乃義), who runs the Meiman Service Center, a 36-year-old matchmaking service in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), said that the pandemic is affecting more than just physical health.
In Japan, the term “pneumonia divorce” has even emerged to reflect the sheer number of relationships falling apart due to the fallout of the pandemic, Hsu said.
Although dating is nearly impossible, the pandemic has led to deeper connections for some, he said.
Some abroad are calling this phenomenon “corona cuffing,” in which single people choose a partner to weather the storm with, he added.
The pandemic is affecting all kinds of relationships, especially those still in the dating stage, he said.
However, “a crisis is also an opportunity,” he added.
The pandemic would eventually pass, Hsu said, but in the meantime, it is testing couples on their ability to adapt and withstand challenges.
Besides, connecting with friends and using videochat is also a good choice while stuck at home, he said.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect