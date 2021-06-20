Lawmakers across party lines have voiced support and thanked the private sector for taking the lead in procuring vaccines on behalf of the government.
The Executive Yuan on Friday said it would authorize the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-affiliated YongLin Charity and Education Foundation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to represent the government in negotiations with BioNTech to purchase up to 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine produced in Germany.
The Cabinet’s announcement came after Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) expressed frustration on Facebook earlier that day over what he called the government’s continued hedging despite public support for his effort to donate 5 million vaccine doses to the public.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the authorization aimed to encourage the two companies to obtain vaccines on behalf of the government.
In response to speculation that TSMC was included in the negotiations to counterbalance Gou, Lo said that “the government isn’t bringing in TSMC to oppress Mr Gou.”
DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said that TSMC has long been showing interest in helping the nation obtain vaccines and its latest efforts were not aimed at taking credit for Gou’s initiative.
The government would assist any company willing to help procure vaccines, Wang said, adding that Taiwan must be aware that its difficulty in buying doses on the international market largely stems from Beijing’s interventions.
New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that TSMC’s effort is laudable, adding that the chipmaker’s credibility and clout would help during negotiations.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) also voiced support for TSMC’s effort, but added that the government seemed to have double standards regarding the two firms’ efforts.
The government should not be biased when it comes to assistance to procure vaccines, he said, adding that the central government should also be open to initiatives by local governments with access to international vaccine suppliers.
Economic Democracy Union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) wrote on Facebook that the authorization for the two firms was a “good move.”
TSMC’s clout in the semiconductor industry, especially amid a worldwide chip shortage, might help gain the German government’s support for Taiwanese efforts to buy BioNTech vaccines, Lai said.
Additional reporting by Chien Hui-ju
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect