The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said.
June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of revenue, some operators in the sector said, adding that schools have had to spend money on equipment to continue running some of their classes online.
Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times
About 30 percent of the nation’s cram schools and tutoring centers would likely face closure if the level 3 alert is extended throughout the summer, they said.
Taipei alone has 2,593 cram schools and 199 tutoring centers, city data show.
The level 3 alert was imposed in Taipei and New Taipei City on May 15 and expanded nationwide four days later. It has been extended through June 28, while schools are to remain closed until July 2.
“The private education sector has been hit worse by this outbreak than it ever has been before, and we still need to pay rent,” one tutoring center said, estimating that it would incur a total loss of NT$2 million (US$72,382) for last month and this month.
“Things are a bit better for cram schools, because they can teach some classes online, but some families require tutors to assist their children in person, so about 20 to 30 percent of tuition fees have had to be returned,” it said.
Some families have also seen their income affected by the pandemic, so they cannot afford cram schools or tutors even if classes are available online, it said.
After classes reopen, cram schools and tutoring centers would likely see only about 60 to 70 percent of their students return in the short term, and full recovery would likely take at least six months, some cram school operators said.
Some tutors have also been earning unreported income from online classes, “and it is possible that we will see consumer disputes arising from that in the future,” the operators said.
Cram schools and tutoring centers might find it difficult to recruit students after the pupils experienced such an abrupt halt to their studies, they said.
Under the government’s relief program, cram schools and tutoring centers that earned half their March or April revenue in any month from last month to next month can apply for a one-time subsidy of NT$40,000 per employee.
However, due to the nature of the sector, many instructors teach at a number of schools on a part-time or class-by-class basis — rather than being full-time employees of one school — and are therefore ineligible for subsidies, one tutoring center said.
“It would be helpful if the government could issue ‘education vouchers’ to reduce the burden on families affected by the pandemic, and to encourage continued enrollment once the pandemic alert level is reduced,” it said.
Shih Chen-hsu (施貞夙), an official at the Taipei Department of Labor, said cram schools and tutoring centers in the city can apply to the city government for subsidized instructor salaries, in addition to the central government’s relief program.
Schools can apply to the city government for a guaranteed minimum salary of NT$24,000 per instructor for three months, she said, adding that applications can be made until June 30 next year.
Taipei Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Chen Su-hui (陳素慧) said the city has been encouraging property owners to reduce rent during the pandemic, adding that a number of property owners have reduced rents by 10 to 20 percent.
The Taipei Department of Education is also collecting feedback on relief measures and would pass its findings on to the Ministry of Education, she said.
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
‘WITCH HUNT’: Huang Wei-che’s comments made it seem as if all visitors to Tainan would be a threat and infected people should be fined, an association said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) should repeal a program to issue rewards for positive COVID-19 tests among people who return to their former home from northern Taiwan over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights said yesterday. Huang’s “authoritarian behavior” is unacceptable, the association said after he announced that people should notify the Tainan Public Health Bureau of people who travel to Tainan to visit relatives from Saturday to Monday next week and urge them to get tested for the virus. People would receive NT$1,000 if they submit a report that leads to a positive COVID-19 rapid
Scammers have developed new strategies to extract personal information and money amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Taichung Police Department said on Sunday. The department provided advice to avoid online scams amid a surge in reports of people posing as contact tracing officials or e-commerce platforms. Scammers have developed new strategies to extract information and money, it said. Some pose as contact tracing officials, messaging targets to tell them that they have been listed as a contact of a confirmed case, it said. They ask for the target’s birthdate, national identification number, family members and other information, the department said. Contact tracing personnel do
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The