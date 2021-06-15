A telephone call between top US and Chinese officials on Friday demonstrated that US policies on alliances with friendly nations and resistance toward China are likely to continue, China researchers said on Saturday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) held a phone call in which Blinken reiterated calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and expressed concern over the mass detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.
Yang lambasted the US for “fabricating and peddling absurd stories” about COVID-19 escaping from a virology lab in Wuhan, and said that Xinjiang and Hong Kong were internal Chinese issues.
Wong Ming-hsien (翁明賢), a professor at Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, said that the US would continue to pursue a multilateral strategy to contain China.
The US’ aim of reinforcing alliances in the Asia-Pacific region is in response to China’s competitive posturing, and part of the US’ preparations to improve its global competitiveness in a post-COVID-19 era, he said.
“This multilateral strategy involving technology, military equipment and foreign affairs is slowly taking shape, and once the [COVID-19] pandemic is over, we will really see this US-China confrontation begin,” he said.
Blinken also brought up the issue of Taiwan during the call, and reiterated that the US would attach importance to democratic alliances in its diplomatic relations, Wong said.
National Chengchi University researcher Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生) said the US aims to return to being a global leader.
It hopes to rouse confidence among allies through its Chinese containment strategy, he said, adding that the US’ China policy is unlikely to change soon.
“The US wants a return to the rules-based order, and it wants to regain its leadership in that order. So this is why it is forming these multilateral organizations with its allies,” he said.
To deter Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, the US must convey to China that it sees the protection of Taiwan’s democracy as part of its interests, he said, adding that this would also be seen by Taiwan as a gesture of support.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked the US administration for raising the issue of Taiwan during Friday’s call, adding that it looked forward to continuing to work with the US to safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
‘WITCH HUNT’: Huang Wei-che’s comments made it seem as if all visitors to Tainan would be a threat and infected people should be fined, an association said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) should repeal a program to issue rewards for positive COVID-19 tests among people who return to their former home from northern Taiwan over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights said yesterday. Huang’s “authoritarian behavior” is unacceptable, the association said after he announced that people should notify the Tainan Public Health Bureau of people who travel to Tainan to visit relatives from Saturday to Monday next week and urge them to get tested for the virus. People would receive NT$1,000 if they submit a report that leads to a positive COVID-19 rapid
Scammers have developed new strategies to extract personal information and money amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Taichung Police Department said on Sunday. The department provided advice to avoid online scams amid a surge in reports of people posing as contact tracing officials or e-commerce platforms. Scammers have developed new strategies to extract information and money, it said. Some pose as contact tracing officials, messaging targets to tell them that they have been listed as a contact of a confirmed case, it said. They ask for the target’s birthdate, national identification number, family members and other information, the department said. Contact tracing personnel do
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The