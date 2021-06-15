Call shows US policies on China to remain: experts

SEEKING A COMEBACK: The US hopes to rouse confidence among its allies, while leading a return to a rules-based order, an academic said

By Peng Wan-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A telephone call between top US and Chinese officials on Friday demonstrated that US policies on alliances with friendly nations and resistance toward China are likely to continue, China researchers said on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) held a phone call in which Blinken reiterated calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and expressed concern over the mass detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.

Yang lambasted the US for “fabricating and peddling absurd stories” about COVID-19 escaping from a virology lab in Wuhan, and said that Xinjiang and Hong Kong were internal Chinese issues.

Wong Ming-hsien (翁明賢), a professor at Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, said that the US would continue to pursue a multilateral strategy to contain China.

The US’ aim of reinforcing alliances in the Asia-Pacific region is in response to China’s competitive posturing, and part of the US’ preparations to improve its global competitiveness in a post-COVID-19 era, he said.

“This multilateral strategy involving technology, military equipment and foreign affairs is slowly taking shape, and once the [COVID-19] pandemic is over, we will really see this US-China confrontation begin,” he said.

Blinken also brought up the issue of Taiwan during the call, and reiterated that the US would attach importance to democratic alliances in its diplomatic relations, Wong said.

National Chengchi University researcher Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生) said the US aims to return to being a global leader.

It hopes to rouse confidence among allies through its Chinese containment strategy, he said, adding that the US’ China policy is unlikely to change soon.

“The US wants a return to the rules-based order, and it wants to regain its leadership in that order. So this is why it is forming these multilateral organizations with its allies,” he said.

To deter Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, the US must convey to China that it sees the protection of Taiwan’s democracy as part of its interests, he said, adding that this would also be seen by Taiwan as a gesture of support.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked the US administration for raising the issue of Taiwan during Friday’s call, adding that it looked forward to continuing to work with the US to safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.