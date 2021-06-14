Yunlin stray dogs attack 90-year-old

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Yunlin County Government is rounding up aggressive stray dogs in the county after a 90-year-old woman was attacked by strays on Monday last week.

The woman, surnamed Chen (陳), said that she was on her way to work in the family field when one dog rushed her and then a pack of seven to eight dogs attacked her.

Chen tried to chase them away without success, she said, adding that she was bitten on her calves and the soles of her feet.

Her relatives said that she could not fight the dogs away and if passers-by had not helped her chase the dogs off, “something unthinkable” might have happened to her.

The county government and agencies must do something to handle the stray dogs, they added.

On Wednesday, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Director Liao Pei-chih (廖培志) said that the bureau was rounding up all of the aggressive dogs and would relocate them.

Stray dogs reportedly attacked a man in the riverside park of Yunlin County’s Beigang Township on June 4, and people took a video showing two separate incidents in which about 10 stray dogs had a person surrounded.

At least four people have been injured in attacks by stray dogs, said Wu Chun-mei (吳春美), warden of the township’s Dongyang Borough (東陽), adding that she forwarded the video to the county government and submitted a request for the county to deal with the strays.

Additional reporting by Huang Shu-li