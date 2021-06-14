The Yunlin County Government is rounding up aggressive stray dogs in the county after a 90-year-old woman was attacked by strays on Monday last week.
The woman, surnamed Chen (陳), said that she was on her way to work in the family field when one dog rushed her and then a pack of seven to eight dogs attacked her.
Chen tried to chase them away without success, she said, adding that she was bitten on her calves and the soles of her feet.
Her relatives said that she could not fight the dogs away and if passers-by had not helped her chase the dogs off, “something unthinkable” might have happened to her.
The county government and agencies must do something to handle the stray dogs, they added.
On Wednesday, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Director Liao Pei-chih (廖培志) said that the bureau was rounding up all of the aggressive dogs and would relocate them.
Stray dogs reportedly attacked a man in the riverside park of Yunlin County’s Beigang Township on June 4, and people took a video showing two separate incidents in which about 10 stray dogs had a person surrounded.
At least four people have been injured in attacks by stray dogs, said Wu Chun-mei (吳春美), warden of the township’s Dongyang Borough (東陽), adding that she forwarded the video to the county government and submitted a request for the county to deal with the strays.
Additional reporting by Huang Shu-li
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
‘IT FEELS DESOLATE’: Foot traffic has all but stopped in the district, but some traditional stores that offer online shopping have seen their revenues increase Businesses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) would take at least six months to recover from the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak, a merchants’ association said on Sunday. Wanhua, home to the Ximending (西門町) shopping area, is usually one of the most visited parts of Taipei. However, people have been avoiding the district since last month, when a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered there. Now, only local residents can be seen on the streets of Wanhua and they pass by quickly without entering the shops, Taipei Business District and Industrial Confederation chairman Hung Wen-ho (洪文和) said. “Most businesses have shuttered up. Only a
‘WITCH HUNT’: Huang Wei-che’s comments made it seem as if all visitors to Tainan would be a threat and infected people should be fined, an association said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) should repeal a program to issue rewards for positive COVID-19 tests among people who return to their former home from northern Taiwan over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights said yesterday. Huang’s “authoritarian behavior” is unacceptable, the association said after he announced that people should notify the Tainan Public Health Bureau of people who travel to Tainan to visit relatives from Saturday to Monday next week and urge them to get tested for the virus. People would receive NT$1,000 if they submit a report that leads to a positive COVID-19 rapid
Scammers have developed new strategies to extract personal information and money amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Taichung Police Department said on Sunday. The department provided advice to avoid online scams amid a surge in reports of people posing as contact tracing officials or e-commerce platforms. Scammers have developed new strategies to extract information and money, it said. Some pose as contact tracing officials, messaging targets to tell them that they have been listed as a contact of a confirmed case, it said. They ask for the target’s birthdate, national identification number, family members and other information, the department said. Contact tracing personnel do