COVID-19: Replace CECC head: Johnny Chiang

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday demanded that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) be replaced as head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), saying that the epidemic prevention team could no longer lead the public out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiang made the remarks in a video a day after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an online speech that the government would make constant adjustments to its “anti-pandemic battle formations to ensure Taiwan is not beaten by the virus.”

The KMT has repeatedly urged Tsai to use a different official to lead the government’s COVID-19 response, Chiang said, adding that the head of the CECC must be able to work with local officials in addition to having public health credentials.

The government’s decision to relax quarantine protocols for China Airline’s pilots in April caused the current virus outbreak, he said, adding that Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang’s (石崇良) comments that Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) was “the gap in [Taiwan’s] anti-pandemic defenses” blames the people for the government’s failure.

Health officials had resolved to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions for pilots without leaving a record of their discussions on the matter, which showed their arrogance, self-satisfaction and an inability to stand up to Chen, Chiang said.

Regarding the development of domestic COVID-19 vaccines, Chiang said that while the public would be willing to use local vaccines, the government is still responsible for explaining why doses were ordered at high prices, how effective the vaccines are and if they would be certified by the WHO.

“Tsai said that she would receive a domestic vaccine, and I believe the Cabinet would lead the country by example in this,” Chiang said. “But the people want to know about the domestic vaccines’ potency, efficacy, competitiveness and international certification, not see superficial displays.”

Separately yesterday, Chiang defended Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) against allegations that he used his privilege to improperly receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, radio show host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) on Friday said that a media company chairman surnamed Jaw (趙) had improperly received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Good Liver Clinic in Taipei. Jaw denied the allegation, baring his arms on television.

In a Facebook post with the hashtag #showyourarms, Chiang was also seen in a photograph baring his arms.

“Over the past few days, vaccination priority has become a hot topic in Taiwan, with people making deliberate falsehoods that involve Jaw, who is innocent. These political attacks are malicious and disappointing,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Tsai’s hashtag #waityourturnforvaccines sounds righteous, but the question on the mind of most people is: ‘When will be my turn?’” he said.

The government should focus on obtaining vaccines for the nation instead of trying to shift blame, he added.