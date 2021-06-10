The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday gave Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC) a passing grade for its performance from 2016 to 2019, but ordered it to submit within three months a plan that would make a clear distinction between programs and commercials.
The nation’s largest radio station was penalized five times during the three-year period for promoting specific products in its programs, accumulating NT$600,000 (US$21,608) in fines, NCC senior specialist Chen Shu-ming (陳書銘) said.
The company must also reinforce educational training for workers and ensure that it has a sound financial management plan, the commission said.
Photo: Yang Chin-chieh, Taipei Times
The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on Sept. 24, 2019, ruled that BCC was an affiliate of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), ordering it to return 109,627m2 of land to the government and pay NT$7.731 billion in compensation.
BCC has filed for an injunction with the Taipei High Administrative Court.
“However, if the court rules in favor of the committee, we would assist the committee in making sure that those properties are returned to the government,” said NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗), who is also the commission’s spokesman.
The commission would offer administrative guidance to BCC if it should change its business plan in accordance with the court’s ruling, Wong said.
All the provisional clauses that came with the NCC’s evaluation this time would be scrutinized again when it evaluates the station’s performance from last year to next year, he said.
The radio station was also required to submit in August a financial statement in which its broadcast and non-broadcast revenue are listed in separate categories, Wong said.
The commission would consult the committee when it reviews BCC’s financial statement, Wong added.
The review of BCC’s performance from 2016 to 2019 took about one year to complete, as the station had repeatedly expressed problems in presenting these two main revenue streams as separate categories, the commission said.
The commission also addressed questions about BCC chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) rejoining the KMT and being invited by KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to serve as a member of the party’s Central Advisory Committee.
As Jaw did not accept the position that was offered to him, BCC did not breach regulations in this regard, Chen said.
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
The military is to mount two tank guns purchased from the US on domestically made armored vehicles to aid in the research and development (R&D) of mobile gun systems, sources said on Saturday. Two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns are to be mounted on Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, the sources said. The official R&D would start next year, and the military hopes to produce two prototypes by 2023, they added. A 105mm tank gun is expected to be the main weapon of armored vehicles, with a secondary system to incorporate a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun with a 12.7mm remote-controlled machine gun turret. Sources