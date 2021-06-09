The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused the government of becoming increasingly intolerant of different opinions in its response to COVID-19.
Speaking at an online news conference from the party’s headquarters in Taipei, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) compared the government’s COVID-19 response to a “dictatorship.”
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration “is becoming more and more autocratic and intolerant of diverse voices,” she said.
The resignation of Academia Sinica academician Chen Pei-jer (陳培哲) from the vaccine review committee was “the best proof” of that, she said.
She was referring to remarks by Chen, who on Monday said that he had resigned late last month because he felt the committee would have trouble staying neutral when reviewing domestic vaccine candidates.
Chen added that the major challenge to staying neutral came from “President Tsai herself” after she said that a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine was expected to be available late next month.
Other people have in the past been attacked by Democratic Progressive Party-friendly commentators for holding different opinions from the government, Wang said.
‘ECHO CHAMBER’
“The Tsai administration has really become an echo chamber,” Wang said, urging the president to rein in the attacks against Chen.
Tsai had told the public early on that people would be able to receive domestically manufactured vaccines by the end of next month, Wang said.
With the announcement, it has become useless for members of the review committee to express opposing views, because Tsai had already “ordered” that domestic vaccines should be available next month, she said.
The purpose of having a review committee is to give professionals an independent platform to express their opinions truthfully without coming under political pressure, Wang said.
Only when committee members are willing to do so can the public trust the safety and efficacy of the vaccines approved by the committee, she said.
If different opinions cannot be raised faithfully, the public might have doubts about the safety and efficacy of domestic vaccines, she added.
The issue of domestic vaccines is a professional and scientific one, and should not be subject to political interference, Wang said.
She added that the KMT supports the development and use of domestic vaccines whose safety and effectiveness have been fully verified.
NEVER HEARD?
Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Monday evening that the Presidential Office was not aware of either Chen’s appointment or resignation as a member of the vaccine review committee.
Even though Chen has recently expressed different views, the office fully respects his right to speak, Chang said, calling Chen’s statements “puzzling and regrettable.”
The government has on several occasions expressed its position that the process of developing and manufacturing any vaccine must follow a rigorous scientific procedures, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
EXECUTIVE YUAN ACTION: Quarantines for pilots and flight crew were eased, but there seems to have been lapses in the decisionmaking process, officials said China Airlines (CAL) and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel should bear most of the responsibility for the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted a nationwide alert, as they contravened quarantine regulations, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said yesterday. The airline failed to properly implement the “3+11” policy, which called for three days of isolation and 11 days of self-health management for pilots and flight crew, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a briefing at the legislature in Taipei. “Other airline companies in Taiwan also faced the same quarantine and prevention measures, but did not have problems,” Lo said. The quarantine rules were
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday defended the development of domestic COVID-19 vaccines amid accusations that the government has deliberately prevented imports of foreign shots to protect local vaccine makers. In an address livestreamed on social media, Tsai said that the government has tried its best to facilitate delivery of the 20 million vaccine doses it has ordered from international vaccine makers. Taiwan has received fewer than 900,000 doses, mostly from AstraZeneca. This has spurred local governments, religious groups and private enterprises to try to obtain vaccines from abroad on their own, but critics said their efforts have been blocked