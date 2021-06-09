Morticians in Taichung are urging the city government to prioritize them for COVID-19 vaccines, citing the dangers of handling funerary arrangements for unknown cases.
Since the number of doses apportioned to the city are limited, the Taichung Health Bureau said it would be vaccinating in the order prescribed by the central government, while continuing to seek more doses as they arrive.
Morticians are not on the priority list for vaccines, the Taichung Civil Affairs Bureau said.
Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) understands the risks they face and would pressure the central government to include them on the list, it added.
Taichung City Councilor Chiu Su-chen (邱素貞) said that many morticians have contacted her and said they fear being infected while handling bodies that are only confirmed to have COVID-19 after death.
Funeral director Chen Cheng-tsung (陳正宗) was among those calling for vaccine priority.
In the absence of properly supplied protective and sterilization equipment, a mortician who handles an infected body might become infected and be forced to quarantine for 14 days without pay, Chen said.
Another funeral director, Shih Chun-yu (施俊宇), expressed similar concerns.
People in his profession have to work under any conditions and meet with scores of people every day, Shih said, urging the city to add certified morticians to the priority list.
Funeral director Chuang Chen-hong (莊震紘) agreed, saying they are the back line of defense during a pandemic.
Their work is no less dangerous than that of health workers, as they must go to hospitals, crowded places and even come in contact with confirmed cases, Chuang said.
The fact that they have not been prioritized for vaccines shows that the city has underestimated the risks morticians face, he added.
Every confirmed case who passes away must be handled by a mortician, whether they are aware of it before or after doing their work, Chiu said.
Morticians are now under even greater risk than before, she said, urging the city to follow the examples set by Taoyuan and Tainan, and include them in the “frontline healthcare provider” category for vaccinations.
