The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday ordered the suspension of work at an electronics company where a cluster of 182 COVID-19 infections was reported. It also ordered all migrant workers at the firm to enter home isolation.
King Yuan Electronics, a chip testing and packaging service provider based in Hsinchu City that employs many migrant workers at its two factories in Miaoli County, last week conducted rapid COVID-19 tests on all of its more than 7,000 employees after several migrant workers tested positive.
The CECC yesterday said that 182 confirmed cases — including 24 Taiwanese and 158 foreigners — were reported at King Yuan Electronics, and 399 close contacts had as of Saturday been identified.
Two other electronics companies in Miaoli County each had 12 COVID-19 cases among their employees, the center said, adding that these cases are two Taiwanese and 22 foreigners.
Contact tracing is being conducted, it said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the CECC ordered King Yuan Electronics to take five measures to rein in the spread of the disease.
Among the measures was that the firm’s “migrant workers are suspended from work and must practice home isolation, but they will continue to receive full pay,” Chen said.
Those who work in the firm’s high-risk areas would quarantine at centralized facilities, while those working in lower-risk areas were ordered to isolate in their dormitories, where they would practice self-health management, Chen said.
Contact tracing would focus on the Taiwanese who were confirmed to have the virus’ so that their close contacts could immediately be placed under home isolation, Chen said, adding that all employees who tested negative were ordered to practice enhanced self-health management.
All employees who tested positive isolate at hospitals, Chen said.
King Yuan Electronics would be allowed to resume partial operations under a site-specific COVID-19 prevention program once on-site inspections by the Industrial Development Bureau, Center for Disease Control physicians and the company management have cleared the facilities, Chen said.
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
Foreign nationals who own a business in Taiwan and those who pay taxes are eligible for financial relief and subsidies under a NT$840 billion (US$30.39 billion) economic stimulus package, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus deputy secretary Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said on Monday. Lawmakers approved amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) on Monday, providing stimulus and economic relief measures to help individuals and industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The family situation and background of each foreigner living and working in Taiwan is different, Lin said. Foreign investment companies registered and based
EXECUTIVE YUAN ACTION: Quarantines for pilots and flight crew were eased, but there seems to have been lapses in the decisionmaking process, officials said China Airlines (CAL) and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel should bear most of the responsibility for the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted a nationwide alert, as they contravened quarantine regulations, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said yesterday. The airline failed to properly implement the “3+11” policy, which called for three days of isolation and 11 days of self-health management for pilots and flight crew, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a briefing at the legislature in Taipei. “Other airline companies in Taiwan also faced the same quarantine and prevention measures, but did not have problems,” Lo said. The quarantine rules were
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng