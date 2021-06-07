Banned devices in use at 2,596 public offices: report

POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jason Pan / Staff reporters





More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said.

The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography.

The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year.

If they are not replaced, due to budget constraints or other reasons, then the school or agency must obtain an exemption from the Executive Yuan, and give a date for when the devices would be removed.

The report showed that 2,596 government offices and schools, including public high schools, colleges and universities, are using 19,256 Chinese devices and systems.

Most of the devices were made by companies on the government blacklist, meaning that government agencies and public schools are prohibited from using them due to concerns that sensitive or confidential information could be leaked.

The report showed that 1,848 products at 717 schools and government offices were made by DJI, followed by 1,632 products at 423 schools and offices made by TP-Link Technologies (普聯技術), which specializes in computer networking products.

Video surveillance equipment maker Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (海康威視) made 1,076 products in use at 309 schools and government offices, the report showed.

Legislators and pundits have voiced national security concerns over the use of Chinese communications equipment, especially as major Chinese firms have large market shares and can undercut competitors on pricing.

The report showed that 99 percent of public schools and government agencies had complied by March to a request to report their use of such devices.

The center said that many Chinese e-books, history texts, periodicals and journals area also used at the schools and offices.

Digital information services were found to be used mainly in telecommunication systems for external trade and diplomatic offices in foreign countries, as well as for research programs focused on cross-strait legal policy studies and on services for promoting events, the report showed.

Much of the software for information technology and digital recording equipment are used by research centers, academic studies and for teaching, the center said.

Many devices and systems are used for teaching, land surveying, communication networks for small offices and security at government buildings, the report showed.

The Chinese equipment was often chosen because of the low cost due to budget constraints or because it offered multiple functions, the report showed.