The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus yesterday condemned a knife attack that injured three nurses at a New Taipei City hospital by a COVID-19 patient on Monday, while vowing to support amendments proposed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to provide financial compensation to medical personnel in such cases.
Shung Ho Hospital vice president Cherng Yih-giun (程毅君) on Wednesday said that a nurse was cut in her belly, another was stabbed in the back and a third was wounded on her right palm.
The nurses, all in their 20s, were also traumatized, Cherng said, adding that the hospital would improve security.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The alleged assailant, a 62-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪), was transferred to the Armed Forces Hospital in Hsinchu City.
People were disheartened by the attack, DPP caucus director-general Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) told a news conference in Taipei.
“These medical professionals are on the front lines, working diligently to contain the pandemic. They need better protection and deserve financial compensation for being attacked and injured in the line of duty,” Liu said.
DPP legislators fully support the ministry’s proposed amendments, and would pass special budget items required for them, Liu said.
After the attack, ministry officials introduced amendments to the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) to provide compensation for health workers who are injured, contract an illness or die while implementing disease control measures related to category 5 communicable diseases.
The proposals would provide financial compensation to health workers injured on the job, including paying their wages while undergoing treatment or during recuperation.
Article 74 of the act provides the basis for such compensation, DPP Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰) said.
“In reacting to the extreme case of violence against three nurses, ministry officials are working on amendments to reinforce the protection of healthcare workers, and to provide more coverage for compensating them for medical expenditures and lost wages, along with providing subsidies for their children’s education costs,” Huang said.
The legislature in 2017 amended the Medical Care Act (醫療法) to impose more severe punishments for people who use violence, coercion or intimidation to cause serious injury to medical personnel, he said.
“This attack against these nurses is now under judicial investigation, and we request that it be completed as soon as possible,” he added.
A special division under the Ministry of Justice has been tasked to handle violence cases against medical personnel, and has already assigned a prosecutor to the New Taipei City case, while the National Police Agency has ordered police across the nation to enhance local patrols, Liu said.
“Police offices are mandated to be ready to swiftly respond to emergency calls. We must not permit violence to spread, to undermine our society’s safety net, held together by medical personnel,” Liu said.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes
The Taipei City Government yesterday conducted a simulation for a level 4 lockdown, which would close all nonessential businesses and bar entrance into the city. The death toll from COVID-19 in Taiwan has surpassed that of SARS in a scene unfathomable at this time last year, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said. There is evidence that the situation has stabilized over the past three days, as ambulances are no longer being turned away from hospitals due to a lack of beds, he said. However, if the situation continues, “quantitative changes would create qualitative ones,” Ko said, asking what would happen if the city