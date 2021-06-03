China Airlines (CAL) and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel should bear most of the responsibility for the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted a nationwide alert, as they contravened quarantine regulations, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said yesterday.
The airline failed to properly implement the “3+11” policy, which called for three days of isolation and 11 days of self-health management for pilots and flight crew, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a briefing at the legislature in Taipei.
“Other airline companies in Taiwan also faced the same quarantine and prevention measures, but did not have problems,” Lo said.
The quarantine rules were based on “rolling corrections,” leaving room to adjust as the situation changed, he said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) had earlier imposed a “5+9” policy — five days of isolation and nine days of self-health management, along with testing for COVID-19, Lo said.
Airlines asked for a less-strict “3+11” policy, which led to breaches of the rules and the outbreak of infections, he said.
The CECC’s plan was for the new “3+11” to become a strengthened quarantine policy, compared with last year, Lo said, adding that it was the same for all other Taiwanese airlines.
CAL and Novotel, where pilots spent their isolation periods, bear a greater portion of the responsibility for cluster infections that preceded the nationwide outbreak, Lo said.
“CAL and Novotel had lots of problems executing the 3+11 policy,” Lo said.
“They created loopholes in the rules, which policy experts will have to assess. The lapses created problems for air flight safety, pandemic mitigation and other issues,” he added.
Separately, Control Yuan members Su Li-chiung (蘇麗瓊) and Pasuya Poiconu said in a press release that there might be a probe into the “3+11” policy.
“The CECC loosened COVID-19 quarantine measures for pilots and flight crew of Taiwan’s airline companies,” the release said. “It seems that the decisionmaking process did not fully consider every aspect of the situation, so a probe is to be conducted into the process.”
The DPP respects the authority of the Control Yuan to conduct such an investigation, Lo said.
“People in Taiwan questioned the 3+11 policy,” former New Power Party chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said in a public message.
“Finally, today, the Control Yuan has announced that it is to investigate the matter,” he added.
“We agree with this move so that the truth of what happened will be known,” Huang said. “Moreover, DPP caucus members have pointed out CAL’s and Novotel’s greater legal responsibility.”
“The repercussions of the companies’ actions has caused tremendous harm to society. I want to ask CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) how much of the responsibility he has accepted,” he said.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes
The Taipei City Government yesterday conducted a simulation for a level 4 lockdown, which would close all nonessential businesses and bar entrance into the city. The death toll from COVID-19 in Taiwan has surpassed that of SARS in a scene unfathomable at this time last year, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said. There is evidence that the situation has stabilized over the past three days, as ambulances are no longer being turned away from hospitals due to a lack of beds, he said. However, if the situation continues, “quantitative changes would create qualitative ones,” Ko said, asking what would happen if the city