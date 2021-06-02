Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) yesterday said that all beauty salons in the city must close from Friday to Thursday next week or face a fine, in the latest restriction imposed by the city to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The call came after Taoyuan recorded 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 475.
The city has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in Taiwan, following New Taipei City and Taipei.
Photo copied by Chen En-hui, Taipei Times
Taoyuan is the first municipality to order the closure of beauty salons, which Cheng described as establishments that provide hairdressing, and nail and eyelash treatments.
There is a three-day grace period from yesterday through tomorrow before the policy takes effect on Friday.
Violators would face a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000, Cheng said.
He also said that the number of COVID-19 screening sites in the city would be expanded from 14 to 18 — 11 at hospitals and seven in communities.
All of the stations provide polymerase chain reaction tests and can process a combined 5,200 samples per day, he said.
The city is planning to set up at least two large vaccination sites and some smaller sites once the central government has received more vaccines and is ready to launch a large-scale rollout, he added.
The Taoyuan City Government has also urged city residents to follow a voluntary ID number-based rotation system to reduce crowding at traditional markets.
The markets have been identified as hotspots for virus transmission because of their cramped conditions and poor ventilation.
Under the rotation system, people whose ID numbers end with an even digit are advised to limit visits to traditional markets to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while those with an odd number in the last digit of their ID cards should visit on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes