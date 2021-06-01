COVID-19: Social worker offers couples tips on how to avoid tensions

‘FORGIVENESS’: Being around each other all day could cause anxiety and frustration to intensify, causing conflict, a social worker in Taoyuan said

By Lee Jung-ping and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Taoyuan-based social worker has offered advice for couples spending more time together amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, citing an increase in domestic disputes in the past few weeks.

More people have been working and studying from home since the government raised the nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 3, which means couples are spending more time together in close proximity to each other, social worker Hsu Nai-yi (徐乃義) said on Sunday.

Parents are also spending more time at home with children who cannot leave the house, which can cause extra stress, he added.

“Many couples have complained that household work is not being fairly distributed, and they find it difficult to communicate rationally when stress levels increase,” he said.

Feelings of anxiety and frustration tend to intensify when people are near each other all day, and a small conflict can get blown out of proportion, Hsu said.

For example, a couple had a fight after their plans for an engagement party had to be delayed due to the heightened pandemic alert, he added.

“However, some couples are more understanding of the situation, and are happy with just registering their marriage without a ceremony,” he said.

Couples must learn to “get on the same wavelength” with each other when spending time together, Hsu said, adding that this is especially true when that time is spent in a confined space like a small apartment.

“One important thing to learn is forgiveness. If there is something bothering you because you are not used to it, then simply say so — but do not go overboard, and do not bring up old grudges,” he said.