By Lee Li-fa / Staff reporter





The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex.

The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average.

Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable.

The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people of their age group, which it said resulted in a marital breakdown.

The couple had slept together early in their marriage, but they did not have a steady income, the husband testified, adding that he had to take outside jobs and they were not planning to have children.

“At night I went to another room, as I did not want to disturb her sleep. It was not a case of me not wanting to fulfill my obligation of conjugation with my wife, while she also did not actively seek me out for sex,” he was quoted as saying.

“The husband was busy working and returned home late, leaving his wife alone at home with empty feelings and unfulfilled sexual needs. The husband must own up to his apathetic attitude toward sex,” the judge said, although he also said that the wife had left home and refused to return for a while, so the pair shared the blame for the marital breakdown.

Without citing any sources, the court said that studies abroad showed that married couples experience a decline in sexual drive as they get older, adding that they are recommended to have sex at least once per week to maintain mental and physical health, which also helps maintain harmony in their relationship.

Some Taiwanese urologists have suggested using a “sex frequency formula,” which involves multiplying the first digit of the couple’s age by nine. For a couple in their 40s, the result would be 36, meaning that they should have sex six times in three weeks.

Other doctors have said that the frequency of sex is not the only factor keeping a couple’s marital relationship stable, as other factors, such as health and income, are also important.

Many elderly couples can maintain a loving relationship with long intervals between sexual intercourse.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan