Harsher fines for noisy vehicles to take effect

SOUND POLLUTION: People who modify their vehicles to generate noise risk having their licenses suspended, while tailgaters would face fines of up to NT$24,000

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is tomorrow to start enforcing amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), which stipulate harsher penalties for motorists who repeatedly remove mufflers from their vehicles or engage in dangerous driving behaviors such as tailgating.

The amendment, which was passed by the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 30 last year, was promulgated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Jan. 20. The ministry then spent about four months finalizing the rules of enforcement.

Stricter penalties would be imposed on motorists who repeatedly remove mufflers or use other methods to produce noise with their vehicles, the ministry said.

A person points to a camera installed on a truck’s side mirror in Pingtung County on April 13. The camera is designed to enhance road safety by allowing the driver to see what is in the vehicle’s blind spot. Photo: Lee Li-fa, Taipei Times

Motorists who commit the offense would face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$24,000, while those who repeat the offense within one year of being issued a fine would have their driver’s license suspended for six months, the ministry said, citing the amendment.

The suspension of their vehicle license plates would be extended from three months to six months, it added.

The amendments stipulate that motorists swerving in and out of traffic, tailgating, racing with others on the road or engaging in other dangerous behaviors would face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$24,000, the ministry said.

Those who repeat the offense within one year of being issued a fine would have their driver’s license suspended for six months, up from three months, it added.

Their driver’s license would be revoked if their behavior leads to traffic accidents, it said.

Owners of large buses and cargo trucks who registered their vehicles after Jan. 1, 2018, as well as those who have since Sept. 4 last year registered trucks less than 6m long and weighing 3,500kg to 5,000kg must ensure that their vehicles are equipped with blind-spot monitoring systems that comply with government standards when they undergo an annual vehicle inspection at a motor vehicle office.

Owners who fail to install such a system would be fined NT$12,000 to NT$24,000, while those driving with a malfunctioning system would be fined NT$9,000 to NT$18,000, the ministry said.