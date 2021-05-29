A ban on overseas tours organized by Taiwanese travel agents remains in place, the Tourism Bureau said on Wednesday in reaction to a travel operator who advertised a 21-day trip to the US, promising that participants would get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Los Angeles.
Agents who contravene the rules would be fined up to NT$150,000, and their operating license might be revoked, the bureau said.
The agent said that the tour would be “a business opportunity,” adding that vaccinations should be Taiwan’s top priority amid a surge of the COVID-19 cases.
There is still a risk of contracting the virus, despite a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert requiring people to stay at home as much as possible, the operator said.
The advertised itinerary said that travelers would leave Taiwan on Tuesday next week and be administered their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the next day.
After a day of rest, participants would visit popular destinations including Las Vegas, San Francisco and San Diego, and get a second dose of the vaccine on June 23, it said.
The operator said that participants would still need to quarantine upon returning to Taiwan two days later.
Travel Quality Assurance Association spokesman Ringo Lee (李奇嶽) said that travel agencies organizing overseas tours is contravening border control guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center on March 19 last year.
Organizing overseas tours for Taiwanese is prohibited, as is organizing tours in Taiwan for foreign visitors, he said.
Organizing tours before the travel ban is lifted is prohibited, except for tours to Palau under a government-sanctioned “travel bubble,” the Tourism Bureau said.
“Travel agencies are not authorized to arrange vaccination tours, as the nation has specific regulations on how vaccines should be administered. Those breaching the regulations could face a fine from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000,” the bureau said.
