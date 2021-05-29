Two get jail for Yangmingshan crash

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Shilin District Court on Wednesday found a truck transportation company owner and a repairman guilty of negligence causing death, after a cement mixer truck crash on Yangmingshan (陽明山) caused a 22-vehicle pileup, killing four people and injuring eight.

The court determined that the major cause of the crash was a brake failure, with the truck picking up speed on a downhill section of Yangde Boulevard (仰德大道), colliding with 13 cars and nine scooters and damaging four houses on the morning of July 19, 2017.

The truck driver, Ruan Ying-kuei (阮英貴), 44, was among the three men and one woman killed in the accident.

The truck company, Hsin Yung Engineering (信詠工程), bears legal liability, with the company owner, Chen Mei-lan (陳美蘭), and repairman, Lu Chih-hong (盧志宏), receiving prison terms of four years and two months, and three years and six months respectively.

An investigation found Chen liable for ignoring signs of vehicle problems, permitting the truck to overload its cargo limit, as well as allowing Ruan to continue with delivery runs, despite knowing that the truck had no hand brake.

The investigation also attributed the brakes’ failure to Lu’s sloppy work, as he did not fix the screws and locking pins on the differential gearings, which resulted in the gearings and the central driving shaft becoming loose and falling off the truck, disabling the engine brakes.

Manufactured in 1977, the truck had been in use for 40 years, with Chen buying it secondhand in 2005, although the handbrake had been removed, as it was not working.

Post-crash testing by experts from a truck manufacturers’ union indicated that the truck’s engine brakes did not function at all, and only its pneumatic brake system was working.

The truck picked up speed downhill, with the excess weight it was carrying adding to its speed. Ruan had to apply the pneumatic brake repeatedly, which eventually failed due to overstraining, as the compressed air got discharged and could not be filled in sufficient time, the tests showed.