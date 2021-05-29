The government should push terrestrial and cable television stations to produce more children’s shows, among other measures, to promote locally made children’s programs, the Control Yuan said on Tuesday.
Control Yuan members Lai Ting-ming (賴鼎銘), Fan Sun-lu (范巽綠) and Yeh ta-hua (葉大華) made the recommendations after conducting a probe into government efforts to produce and broadcast children’s shows.
The Control Yuan launched the probe to review the government’s implementation of its obligation to protect children’s right to communication under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the members said in a report.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
Although not a UN member, Taiwan recognizes the covenants as legally binding under the Act to Implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (公民與政治權利國際公約及經濟社會文化權利國際公約施行法).
In August last year, children’s programming took up about 10 percent of the air time on 57 of the nation’s terrestrial, cable, generalist, child-centric, foreign and domestic TV channels, the report said, citing National Communications Commission (NCC) data.
Domestically produced children’s programs accounted for 6.53 percent of all such programs on terrestrial channels, 2.29 percent on cable variety channels and 25.63 percent on cable children’s channels, it said.
The NCC should spearhead a legislative effort to require terrestrial and cable channels based in Taiwan to produce children’s programs so as to increase their air time and share of domestic shows, it said.
Since 2017, various ministries have provided more than NT$200 million (US$7.2 million) in subsidies and capital injections to Public Television Service (PTS) and privately owned media companies to make children’s programs, the report said.
These measures have been somewhat effective, but funding needs to be better coordinated between the NCC and the ministries of culture, education, and science and technology, it said.
The Ministry of Culture is advised to propose laws that would change the legal formula for calculating PTS’ budget, as the current funding level is insufficient, the report said.
PTS receives NT$900 million in public funding a year, while Japan-based NHK receives the equivalent of NT$196.7 billion, the UK-based BBC receives NT$183.5 million and South Korea’s KBS receives NT$32.9 billion a year, it said.
The K-12 Education Administration should subsidize PTS Education and Learning — an initiative by the public station to make its programs available to teachers for use as classroom material, it said.
The infotainment industry does not provide an environment that offers enough jobs and career advancement opportunities in the field of children’s programming, resulting in a shortage of workers, it said.
This shortage has been exacerbated by an absence of professional training in the field at universities, it said, adding that the ministries of culture and education should take action to address the issue.
The Ministry of Science and Technology has encouraged the production of educational science films, but did not give sufficient thought to those catering to children, which it should, the report added.
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the
CAMPGROUND MISHAP: A hiker said he started the fire when he accidentally tipped over a gas stove. The total cost for fighting the fire is likely to surpass NT$10 million Compensation would be demanded from a hiker after he allegedly sparked an ongoing blaze that has consumed 65 hectares of forest at Yushan National Park, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday. The fire was reported on Sunday last week, when about 1.5 hectares of forest were on fire, and has spread to bushland at higher altitudes. COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) wrote on Facebook that the council intends to hold the people involved responsible, “regardless of station or rank,” citing Article 53 of the Forestry Act (森林法). Accidentally setting a forest fire is punishable by up to two years in prison, a