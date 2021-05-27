A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒).
Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month.
The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15.
Photo courtesy of Freddy Lim’s legislative office
Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the SET News political talk show New Taiwan Refueling (新台灣加油) that aired on Tuesday night.
“What the nation needs the most at this difficult time is to stand united and fight the virus together, but the program used the phrase ‘Wanhua virus’ in a headline and invited guests with no experience in public health to comment on the community infection in Wanhua,” one viewer told the NCC.
“The TV program abused its influence over the direction of public opinion, and completely disregarded journalism ethics and its social responsibility. As a broadcast media regulator, the NCC should examine the case immediately,” they said.
The viewer also said that the WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health, and the Food and Agriculture Organization in 2015 established the principle that the names of newly discovered diseases should not include geographic locations, names of people, occupations, animals or food, or “terms that incite undue fear.”
The commission said it would forward the complaints to an independent content review committee, which would examine recorded materials prepared by the NCC.
Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who represents Taipei’s Zhongzheng (中正) and Wanhua districts, said his constituents told him that they were puzzled and angry at Wanhua suddenly becoming the origin of the virus, given that the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan, China, and the variant affecting Taiwan came from the UK.
Lin also accused Want Want China Times Group of discriminating against employees who live in Wanhua, saying that the company has arranged them to work on the same floor and in the same conference room, and has barred them from accessing break rooms.
“We received a tip that the media group looks at employees from Wanhua as a plague and treats them as if they are in concentration camps. However, it did not regulate access to the building as part of disease prevention efforts, such as asking employees to use separate entrances or elevators when entering or leaving the office,” Lin said.
Central and local government officials should investigate the allegations, as such practices are not only discriminatory, but they also increase the risks of contagion, he said.
Holy Mosquito, an online group formed by supporters of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), asked why the variant was called the “Wanhua virus,” and not “Novotel virus” or “311 virus.”
The group was referring to the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, where the UK variant first spread through a community infection involving China Airlines pilots. The pilots were allowed to undergo a shortened quarantine period of only three days followed by 11 days of self-health management, as opposed to 14 days of quarantine and seven days of self-health management for travelers arriving from a foreign country.
Sanlih Entertainment Television, which owns SET News, issued an apology, saying its intention was not to cause chaos or vilify Wanhua residents.
The network also issued a correction in yesterday’s episode of the talk show and said the incident would be reviewed by its own news ethics committee.
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the