The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday revoked an order by the Kinmen County Government demanding that all visitors arriving by plane had to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 within three days of their flight, or take a rapid antigen test upon arrival at the airport.
The center issued a news release at midnight yesterday, stating that it had revoked a proclamation issued by the Kinmen County Government on Sunday ordering “all aircraft passengers arriving at Kinmen to cooperate with its contact information registration and take a rapid COVID-19 test, starting from May 24.”
The CECC said the proclamation had breached the third item of Article 37 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), and that the Kinmen government did not file a written application in advance.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
It added that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, had called Kinmen County Commissioner Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) on Sunday evening to inform him that the order would be revoked because it was not legally authorized.
Yang yesterday morning wrote on Facebook that the county government had twice last week sent an official document to the CECC, suggesting that it set up rapid testing stations at airports with domestic flights to Kinmen or allow a station to be set up at Kinmen Airport, but received no response.
He said the proclamation was issued because Kinmen residents are concerned that COVID-19 would spread to the island, but as it has been revoked, the county government would suggest that arriving visitors receive an optional rapid antigen test.
Chen yesterday said that the CECC had received the documents, but had replied that the policy would be “unfavorable,” as it would create a division between Kinmen and the rest of Taiwan, which would harm the principle of having consistent rules across the nation.
Separately, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is a deputy head of the center, yesterday rejected online rumors about COVID-19, including claims that “20,000 people have gone missing in Taipei and New Taipei City,” “hospitals are dumping bodies of COVID-19 victims into rivers” and “leaked chat logs among physicians show that statistics are being fabricated.”
The false stories about “Taipei and New Taipei City becoming haunted cities, with 20,000 people missing, and black smoke being seen above Taipei’s Second Funeral Parlor, as it is allegedly burning bodies of Wanhua District (萬華) pneumonia patients” was spread through a Twitter account that was posing as the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), he said.
Chen said that the three false rumors are being spread by accounts registered under foreign IP addresses, and people should stop spreading them to avoid breaking the law.
Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked the judiciary to investigate a massive disinformation campaign targeting one of the CECC’s news and information platforms.
Just after 10am yesterday, messages aimed at undermining the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) official Line account began flooding Professional Technology Temple’s Gossip Board and other popular chat sites, accusing the CDC of covering up the nation’s actual COVID-19 figures, Wang said.
The messages told people not to trust the CDC’s Line account, saying they should delete it.
Wang said that it was obviously a well-coordinated “cognitive warfare” campaign by China.
Its aims are to mislead the public, create confusion and sow distrust, Wang said.
“Cognitive warfare has a severe effect on Taiwan’s national security,” Wang said, calling for prosecutions to be made using the National Security Act (國家安全法), which in serious cases could see perpetrators serve more than seven years in prison and be fined a maximum of NT$100 million (US$3.58 million).
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and