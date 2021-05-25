Japanese director praises Taiwanese collaborators

Staff writer, with CNA





Yasuhiro Irie, director of the upcoming Netflix animated series Eden, on Friday in an online interview described the skills of Taiwan’s computer animation team as “amazing.”

“Taiwan is highly skillful in computer-generated imagery. The movement of humans and robots, and the presentation of combat scenes in the anime just amazed me,” Irie said during a joint videoconferencing interview with Taiwanese media.

He was answering questions on his appraisal of the work of CGCG Inc, a Taiwanese animation studio responsible for the 3D animation in Eden.

Irie said that the graphics that CGCG created continued to improve every episode, which made him feel that he needed to work harder every day, adding that he was also impressed with CGCG’s ability to create graphics that he wanted after just one discussion.

“During the production, if I told them what elements should be added in one episode, those elements appeared in the next episode without me needing to remind them,” he added.

CGCG was established in 1988 and has contributed to numerous international projects, including the recently released Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as well as the Netflix show Dragons: Race to the Edge and the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

CGCG animation director Ahowgu Peng (彭喜浩) said that his team focused a lot on certain details, such as the shape of characters’ eyes and the angle of their mouths, as he knows that Japanese viewers are particular about such little details.

Peng said that sometimes Irie “drew his thoughts,” making communication between them more effective and efficient.

These drawings have become part of his “precious collection,” Peng added.

Eden, an anime series composed of four 22-minute episodes, was produced by Netflix with multinational teams from Taiwan, Japan, the US and China. It is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is about two robots who find and secretly raise a baby girl in a society that sees humans as harmful, and uncover the truth behind the world in which they live.