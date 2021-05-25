Taiwanese are less willing to “accept” that their child is gay than they are to accept learning that a relative or colleague is gay, a survey released yesterday by the Taiwan Equality Campaign found.
The survey, aimed at gauging social attitudes on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights among people aged 18 and older from across the nation, showed that 52.3 percent of respondents said they could accept learning that their child is gay, up from 49.2 percent in a similar survey last year, the LGBT advocacy group said.
That level of acceptance was the lowest among several scenarios presented in the survey about learning that people around them were gay, the group said.
About 72.2 percent said they could accept that a colleague or classmate was gay, while 68.7 percent could accept a teacher or superior being gay and 68.5 percent could accept a relative being gay.
The results showed that 64.2 percent of respondents said they could accept learning a city or county councilor or a legislator representing their electoral district is- gay, while 61.1 percent said they could accept learning that their mayor, county commissioner or president is gay.
The survey also found that 59 percent of people support the adoption of children by same-sex married couples, up from 56.8 percent in a similar survey last year.
About 36.8 percent of respondents said they did not support such adoptions.
A total of 44.8 percent of respondents support allowing same-sex married couples to have children through artificial reproduction, up from 42.1 percent last year, the group said.
Fifty-six percent of respondents supported transnational same-sex marriages, a 2.2 percent increase from last year, it said.
Compared with the results of last year’s poll, this year’s survey shows that overall, society is becoming more friendly and accepting of LGBTQ+ people, group executive director Jennifer Lu (呂欣潔) told an online news conference.
Many people worry that their LGBT children would be treated unfairly, which is why the nation should work toward gender equality, independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said.
Society and ideas about respect for all people are always improving, he said, urging parents not to view the process of learning about their children’s sexuality as negative.
The survey’s release coincides with the two-year anniversary of the implementation of the nation’s same-sex marriage legislation, the group said.
The survey, carried out by Trend Survey and Research Co through telephone interviews from May 6 to 9, collected 1,096 valid responses and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and