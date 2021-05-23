The US welcomes investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which would improve Taiwan-US strategic relations without affecting Taiwan’s security, a preview of an interview with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Raymond Greene showed yesterday.
The AIT released the preview of Greene’s interview on Facebook.
Political commentators Wang Hao (汪浩) and Akio Yaita, a journalist with Japan’s Sankei Shimbun, conducted the interview on a CTS Taiwan News political show.
In a four-minute clip, Greene said in Mandarin that the US is concerned about Taiwan’s need for help amid a COVID-19 outbreak, while the two countries’ health ministers had exchanged opinions by telephone the previous day.
Wang asked Greene about concerns that if TSMC — dubbed a “sacred mountain protecting Taiwan” — were to move to the US, Washington would not help Taipei in the event of a military invasion by China.
“We sincerely welcome TSMC to invest in the US,” Greene said, referring to the chipmaker’s planned fabs in Arizona.
The Arizona investments would improve Taiwan-US strategic relations and would not affect Taiwan’s security, he said.
However, Taiwan cannot regard TSMC as its sole security backing, as China appears to be willing to sacrifice its economic interests to achieve some political goals, he said.
Asked about Taiwan allowing US pork products with ractopamine residue, Greene said that the matter is about principles and trust.
If Taiwan can demonstrate its ability to fulfill its promises, that would help with bilateral trade negotiations and would be a boon for Taiwan’s negotiations with other countries as well, he said.
The full interview is to be aired on CTS’ channel 12 at 11am today and channel 52 at 9pm.
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and