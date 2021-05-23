AIT official says US welcomes TSMC, security no concern

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The US welcomes investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which would improve Taiwan-US strategic relations without affecting Taiwan’s security, a preview of an interview with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Raymond Greene showed yesterday.

The AIT released the preview of Greene’s interview on Facebook.

Political commentators Wang Hao (汪浩) and Akio Yaita, a journalist with Japan’s Sankei Shimbun, conducted the interview on a CTS Taiwan News political show.

In a four-minute clip, Greene said in Mandarin that the US is concerned about Taiwan’s need for help amid a COVID-19 outbreak, while the two countries’ health ministers had exchanged opinions by telephone the previous day.

Wang asked Greene about concerns that if TSMC — dubbed a “sacred mountain protecting Taiwan” — were to move to the US, Washington would not help Taipei in the event of a military invasion by China.

“We sincerely welcome TSMC to invest in the US,” Greene said, referring to the chipmaker’s planned fabs in Arizona.

The Arizona investments would improve Taiwan-US strategic relations and would not affect Taiwan’s security, he said.

However, Taiwan cannot regard TSMC as its sole security backing, as China appears to be willing to sacrifice its economic interests to achieve some political goals, he said.

Asked about Taiwan allowing US pork products with ractopamine residue, Greene said that the matter is about principles and trust.

If Taiwan can demonstrate its ability to fulfill its promises, that would help with bilateral trade negotiations and would be a boon for Taiwan’s negotiations with other countries as well, he said.

The full interview is to be aired on CTS’ channel 12 at 11am today and channel 52 at 9pm.