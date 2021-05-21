A cross-party consensus has been reached to suspend legislative meetings next week to reduce risks of a COVID-19 cluster infection, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday, adding that plans are under way for lawmakers to hold meetings by videoconferencing.
The decision to cancel next week’s meetings was made after cross-party negotiations earlier yesterday, following reports that a cleaner at one of the Legislative Yuan’s buildings had been infected with COVID-19. However, that turned out to be a false alarm after a medical exam found that the female worker’s respiratory symptoms were due to tonsillitis.
There were also reports that a Ministry of Labor officer in charge of liaison with lawmakers had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday last week, but a data check showed that he had not visited the legislature since May 11.
Photo: CNA
In the face of a recent surge in domestic infections, the Democratic Progressive Party and opposition parties agreed on measures to reduce transmission, such as setting up plastic barriers between seats in the meeting rooms, registering and verifying all names of participants at meetings, including legislative assistants, staffers and members of the media, and observing social distancing during interviews with the media.
The DPP also advocated switching to videoconferencing to allow lawmakers to participate in meetings without attending in person.
You said the hardware is in place for holding videoconferences, including providing each lawmaker with an iPad and supporting electronics devices.
Several opposition parties supported the proposal, but the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) opposed it.
The KMT does not support the idea because of security concerns, as the electronic devices might come with hidden wiretapping and surveillance programs, Lai said.
Asked about the proposal, You said that lawmakers would test the videoconferencing system today.
“Lawmakers can use their iPad to sign in, address the session, confer with each other and with government officials, engage in questions and answers, and vote on legislative bills — all done remotely,” he told reporters.
Asked about the KMT’s suspicions, the DPP said that the iPads and telecommunications system were installed and tested for security clearance by information technology staff at the legislature, and were scanned for viruses and malware.
For the in-person meeting today, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) urged opposition parties to approve proposed amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).
The DPP will place the proposal on the priority agenda for today, and hope to get it approved by a roll-call vote.
The proposal would raise the government budget to up to NT$630 billion (US$22.5 billion) for industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If it is not passed today, the DPP would try to have it approved on May 31, the last day of the current session, as the current bill is set to expire on June 30, Ker said.
Passage of the amendments would extend the act to June 30 next year, he said.
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday said she is working to guarantee that shipments of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Taiwan next month, in light of a mounting number of domestic infections. Hsiao said that as demand for vaccines in Taiwan was initially low, she had been focused on helping to procure vaccines for the country’s diplomatic allies. However, due to the spike in domestic infections, she has been in contact with US vaccine makers to ensure Taiwan’s orders are delivered on time, Hsiao said. There are two COVID-19 vaccines that Taiwan has purchased through