Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday.
The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week.
Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days.
Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and other entertainment venues related to the cluster centered around Guangzhou Street and Sanshuei Street, finding 80 foreign women working as hostesses.
Police also identified an unspecified number of Taiwanese hostesses, and were able access their health history and addresses as they all have National Health Insurance and identification cards, they said.
Priority was given to finding the undocumented foreigners working illegally as hostesses, police said.
Of the 80 foreign hostesses, 53 had been located as of Tuesday, and they have been requested to undergo COVID-19 testing, they said.
Most of them were reportedly from China and Vietnam, as well as other Southeast Asian countries.
Taipei City Councilors had asked the police to quickly find the remaining hostesses over concerns that they might leave Taipei to return to their old jobs or find new employment, and spread the disease if they are infected.
The Wanhua Police Precinct yesterday reported that the remaining 27 women had been found as of noon and escorted to local COVID-19 testing stations in the afternoon.
Of the 53 women identified on Tuesday, 15 have been tested, 34 are waiting to be tested, two have departed for China, one has been placed under isolation and another would need to leave Taiwan when her visitor’s visa expires on June 11, police said.
However, some people said the reported figure does not match the actual numbers, saying that more checks are needed, as police have contacted only 22 of 65 proprietors in the Wanhua area.
There could be other Taiwanese or foreign hostesses who need to be tested for COVID-19, they said.
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday said she is working to guarantee that shipments of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Taiwan next month, in light of a mounting number of domestic infections. Hsiao said that as demand for vaccines in Taiwan was initially low, she had been focused on helping to procure vaccines for the country’s diplomatic allies. However, due to the spike in domestic infections, she has been in contact with US vaccine makers to ensure Taiwan’s orders are delivered on time, Hsiao said. There are two COVID-19 vaccines that Taiwan has purchased through