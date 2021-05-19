A pediatrician has offered some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while commuting.
Although a number of companies have asked their employees to work from home after the government on Saturday last week issued a level 3 COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, some employees are still having to commute to the office.
Pediatrician Ou Shu-chuan (歐淑娟) of Your Doctor Clinic wrote on Facebook on Sunday that one of the steps she takes before leaving home for work is to take her temperature.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
When possible, Ou said she finishes breakfast at home and leaves for work 30 minutes earlier than usual to avoid the crowds.
In addition to carrying spare masks, Ou said she also takes a small bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer with her.
She keeps her mask on throughout the entire commute, Ou wrote, adding that people with smaller faces should tie knots in the strings as the more close-fitting a mask is, the better protection it offers.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
People should use hand sanitizer after touching any surfaces on public transportation, and clean their hands again once they arrive at work, she said, adding that they should also clean the surface of their phone with an alcohol-based disinfectant.
After arriving home from work, Ou takes off her shoes at the entrance and disinfects her keys, as well as any clothing she would not be washing the same day.
She takes off and disposes of her mask, disinfects her phone, washes her hands, changes out of her clothes and takes a shower, Ou wrote.
Ou changes her mask every day and she advised people, including those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, to follow the same routine and to stay at home as much as possible on their days off.
Separately, dietitian Kao Min-min (高敏敏) also wrote on Facebook measures people can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The measures included washing the hands correctly, avoiding handshakes, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in confined spaces.
People should cook their own meals or order takeout as much as possible, Kao wrote.
They should eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a daily basis, drink water and stay active, she wrote.
Phones, wallets and other personal items should be disinfected regularly, while people should take a shower, and wash their hair and clothes every day, she added.
Avoid taking public transportation during peak hours to reduce contact with crowds, maintain good indoor ventilation and reduce to a minimum visits to public places, Kao said.
