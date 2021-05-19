All schools nationwide, including public and private kindergartens, are to suspend in-person instruction from today until Friday next week, the Ministry of Education announced yesterday.
The measure is being taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 cluster infections, the ministry said in a statement.
Centers providing after-school childcare services, cram schools and other educational institutions must also suspend classes during that period, it said.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
Schools are to shift to online teaching, with students engaging in remote learning at home, the ministry said.
There would be no makeup classes over the summer vacation, it said.
Local governments would help students borrow the resources they need, while schools would lend equipment such as laptops and tablets to students and teachers without access to those devices, the ministry said, adding that students from disadvantaged backgrounds would be given priority.
As a general rule, faculty and staff would still work at the school, but schools can arrange for those conducting online teaching to do so from school or home depending on resources, the ministry said.
Parents who need to care for a child under the age of 12 or a child with a documented disability who is attending junior-high or high school, or in the first three years of a five-year junior college program, can apply for “disease prevention childcare leave,” the ministry said.
If the parents of a student below high-school level are unable to be at home to take care of them, or if a student is unable to learn from home, schools should arrange for people to provide the student with the ability to study and eat, and be taken care of, at school, it said.
Local governments should provide food for disadvantaged students below high-school level during the period of online learning, it added.
Local governments and schools are to set up helplines to offer parents and teachers advice and assistance during the online learning period, and to monitor the health of students learning from home, the ministry said.
As of Monday, 37 students — 16 college students, four high-school students, six junior-high students, seven elementary school students and four kindergarten students — had tested positive for COVID-19, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said at the center’s daily news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The nationwide suspension of all in-person instruction comes after Taipei and New Taipei City on Monday announced that public and private junior-high and high schools, vocational high schools, elementary schools, kindergartens, after-school care centers and cram schools would be closed from yesterday to Friday next week.
A level 3 COVID-19 alert in the two cities is in effect until Friday next week.
Additional reporting by CNA
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic