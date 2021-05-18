Acquittals in spy case appealed

OPENING THE DOOR? Taipei prosecutors said in their appeal petition that the acquittals would spur China and ‘any enemy state’ to set up spy rings

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday appealed the acquittals of New Party member Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠), Wang’s father, two fellow party members and a Chinese student, Zhou Hongxu (周泓旭), on espionage charges.

The prosecutors’ petition said that the Taipei District Court’s decision last month “granted leniency in the face of serious offenses” and gave national security less protection than victims of petty theft.

Wang, his father, Wang Chin-pu (王進步), New Party Taipei City Councilor Ho Han-ting (侯漢廷), New Party executive Lin Ming-cheng (林明正) and Zhou were indicted in June 2018 over alleged breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) after they were accused of receiving funding from office units controlled by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, money that prosecutors had said the group used to set up propaganda Web sites.

In 2017, Zhou was convicted of spying for China.

“The investigation found that Zhou carried out his tasks in a methodical manner, starting with friendly talks and later stepping up the persuasion. Through indirect and covert activities, Zhou infiltrated political and military circles. Working discreetly and keeping a low profile, Zhou concealed his intention, while befriending targeted people for espionage activities,” the petition said yesterday.

The prosecutors found the court’s first ruling “absurd,” they said, adding that the judges were unreasonable to acquit Zhou and the other defendants due to a lack of evidence that they “worked on behalf of China to develop the networks” and because “the interactions were normal activities between friends.”

Granting leniency for such an obvious breach of national security would only lead China to conduct further covert action, the prosecutors said.

The petition presented phrases from files Zhou had stored, including “doing the utmost to conceal these secret activities,” “targeting Chinese unification organizations in Taiwan for collaboration,” “taking up [Chinese] military training for infiltration work” and “assessing potential targets for further development within our network.”

The court’s decision to acquit would open the door for China and any enemy state to continue infiltrating and forming spy networks, prosecutors said.

National security cases are difficult to investigate, as it takes considerable time and resources to catch spies, they added.

“We are the last barrier protecting our nation,” the prosecutors said.

“If courts cannot be counted on to impose appropriate punishments, the aftermath will embolden more espionage activity, placing our nation and citizens in grave danger,” they added.