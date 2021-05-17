The Food and Drug Administration urged the public not to eat kinds of fish that they do not recognize after a man from northern Taiwan was hospitalized with pufferfish poisoning.
Writing in a blog post on April 30, the agency said: “The safest course is to avoid eating one’s own catch from the sea altogether and not to consume seafood of unknown origin.”
The pufferfish’s liver, ovaries, skin and muscles contain a neurotoxin 1,000 times more powerful than cyanide.
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
Cooking does not rid the pufferfish of poison, because the substance can withstand high temperatures without losing its chemical stability, the agency said.
The toxin starts to take effect within about 10 to 15 minutes of being consumed, it said, adding that symptoms include numbness in the lips, tongue and extremities, headache, vertigo and nausea.
Severe pufferfish poisoning could result in difficulty breathing, a slow heart rate and death, the agency said.
The man sought treatment at a public hospital after eating the fish and showed some of the symptoms, so the hospital sent fecal samples to the agency for testing to identify the fish, it said.
A lab has identified the fish as Lagocephalus inermis, a type of pufferfish, the agency said, adding that there is no known antidote for the toxin.
It did not disclose what became of the man.
Pufferfish are known for rapidly inflating their bodies when threatened.
However, many pufferfish species that live in the waters surrounding Taiwan are difficult to identify by untrained eyes, the agency said.
If someone suspects they had been poisoned by something they ate, the agency could identify the species by chemical analysis of a stool sample, it said.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the