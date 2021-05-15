Feeding wild animals in Taipei’s parks would be prohibited from June 1, with offenders to face fines of NT$1,200 to NT$6,000, the Taipei City Government said.
The frequent feeding of squirrels and pigeons has disrupted the ecological balance and food chain in the city’s parks, but many people continue to feed them even after being asked to stop, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said.
The firefly restoration ecological pond in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park is being invaded by an exotic species, the many-rayed sailfin sucker catfish, while Neihu District’s (內湖) Bihu Park is being invaded by the invasive marbled crayfish, causing ecological balance issues, the office said.
Photo: CNA
Taipei Youth Park Management Office Director Wang Shu-ya (王淑雅) said that people often feed squirrels in Daan Forest Park, and the squirrels have become accustomed to eating human food, which can affect their digestive systems.
The squirrels also become less willing to find their own food, leading some to strip the bark from trees to eat, which can cause fungal infections in the tree, she said.
Sometimes, park security guards are scolded by people they tell to stop feeding squirrels, she added.
Another problem is photographers putting food out to lure wild birds into the open to get a shot of them, the Parks and Street Lights Office said.
Although feeding wild animals was not prohibited, park security usually try to persuade people to stop when they see it occur, it said.
However, the office is to start making announcements and giving out flyers urging people to stop feeding wild animals in parks, it said, adding that borough offices and related agencies would be informed of the policy.
Starting from June 1, people who feed wild animals in the city’s parks and refuse to stop after being asked to by park security will face fines from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000, the office said.
If an offender refuses to provide identifying information, park security can contact local police to issue a ticket, it said.
People can also record the behavior as evidence and report it to the office or park security, so that they can handle the issue, but no cash reward would be given for reporting feeding incidents, Wang said.
According to the Wildlife Protection Act (野生動物保育法), wild animals are any animals living in a natural habitat, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects and others, so they cannot be fed in the parks, she said.
However, feeding stray dogs and cats would not be considered feeding wild animals, so people who feed them would be fined, she added.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic