Sports leagues have lost money playing without fans to comply with Central Epidemic Command Center restrictions on large gatherings, with the Super Basketball League (SBL) and its rival P.League+ especially affected during their championship series.
Surges in local COVID-19 infections have prompted the center to impose new prevention measures until June 8, which include restricting outdoor gatherings and crowds at sporting events to fewer than 500 people and indoor gatherings to fewer than 100.
Following meetings by baseball teams and league officials, the CPBL said that its baseball games would be played in empty ballparks, without fans, while the basketball leagues on Wednesday also said they would hold post-season games without spectators.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
The restrictions are a blow to league finances, especially for the SBL and P.League+, as their championship finals are under way, leaving them unable to earn revenue from ticket sales.
P.League+ commissioner Chen Chien-chou (陳建州) said that the first two games of the finals were at capacity with 7,000 people attending at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, with total revenue of NT$17.2 million (US$614,023) from NT$14 million in ticket sales and NT$3.2 million from merchandise.
Starting with Thursday’s Game 3, the league and teams will lose nearly NT$10 million in revenue per game, Chen said.
CPBL officials said that each of the five teams have about 10 home games through June 8, and based on ballpark figures this season, they estimate ticket sale losses of NT$15 million per game.
The Formosa Taishin Dreamers are to try to even up the P.League+ final series today, again hosting the game at the Changhua County Stadium, but would have no home crowd to cheer them on.
In Game 3, the Fubon Braves took a 2-1 lead in the series, in a hard-fought overtime win against the Dreamers.
The SBL championship finals start today, with Taiwan Beer taking on the Yulon Dinos, with Game 2 tomorrow.
The new measures forced the SBL to move the games to the smaller Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊).
The first-round playoffs ended on Saturday last week, with the Dinos taking down Bank of Taiwan by three wins to advance, while Taiwan Beer swept Jeoutai Technology.
Taiwan Beer and the Dinos finished first and second in the standings respectively, wrapping up the season last month.
Taiwan Beer nailed down the top position early, with 31 wins against 9 defeats, while the Dinos chalked up a 26-14 record.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic