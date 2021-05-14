DPP warns of virus disinformation

FOREIGN MEDDLING: Social media posts urging the importation of Chinese-made vaccines are part of ‘cognitive warfare’ efforts, a party spokeswoman said

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





There is a concerted campaign, likely by external forces, seeking to sow mistrust and fear among Taiwanese, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said yesterday, urging the public to follow the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“Following reports of domestic cluster infections, people have seen an influx of dubious information and fake news on social media and other Web sites,” Hsieh said in a statement, adding that people should scrutinize such information and rely on reliable sources such as the CECC.

DPP officials have noticed an increase in such information, which aim to promote “a certain agenda,” she said, adding that the posts might be part of “cognitive warfare” efforts.

A customer shops in an aisle of almost empty shelves yesterday as Taipei residents panic bought foodstuffs over concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

Postings include calls for the government to purchase doses of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines on the popular messenger app Line and other platforms, Hsieh said.

Some posts alleged that the whole world is relying on Chinese-made vaccines amid case surges in India and the US, she said, citing them as saying that “Taiwan must take corrective measures now.”

Disinformation has spread rapidly, including posts alleging that there is a general shortage of items in Taiwanese supermarkets, and a spike in cases in many cities and counties, she said.

“In the past few years, we have seen many of these cognitive warfare efforts and disinformation campaigns,” Hsieh said. “Such posts occur increasingly at critical times, when people are concerned about the COVID-19 situation. The posts prey on public anxiety and undermine trust in the government.”

Hsieh urged the public to be cautious, and, if in doubt, rely on information published by the CECC, “the only source of verified information about the COVID-19 situation” in Taiwan.

The CECC frequently posts information on its Web site and updates its guidelines depending on the situation, she said.

“Throughout the past year, Taiwan has received praise from around the world for our success in containing the pandemic,” she said, attributing the success to the work of the CECC.

There is no shortage of materials and medical supplies, she said, adding that Taiwan’s healthcare services are operating as usual.

“People should have faith in the government,” she said. “We will continue to safeguard Taiwan and curb the spread of the virus, by following the CECC’s instructions to wear masks, wash our hands frequently and refrain from group activities.”