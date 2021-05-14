There is a concerted campaign, likely by external forces, seeking to sow mistrust and fear among Taiwanese, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said yesterday, urging the public to follow the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
“Following reports of domestic cluster infections, people have seen an influx of dubious information and fake news on social media and other Web sites,” Hsieh said in a statement, adding that people should scrutinize such information and rely on reliable sources such as the CECC.
DPP officials have noticed an increase in such information, which aim to promote “a certain agenda,” she said, adding that the posts might be part of “cognitive warfare” efforts.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Postings include calls for the government to purchase doses of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines on the popular messenger app Line and other platforms, Hsieh said.
Some posts alleged that the whole world is relying on Chinese-made vaccines amid case surges in India and the US, she said, citing them as saying that “Taiwan must take corrective measures now.”
Disinformation has spread rapidly, including posts alleging that there is a general shortage of items in Taiwanese supermarkets, and a spike in cases in many cities and counties, she said.
“In the past few years, we have seen many of these cognitive warfare efforts and disinformation campaigns,” Hsieh said. “Such posts occur increasingly at critical times, when people are concerned about the COVID-19 situation. The posts prey on public anxiety and undermine trust in the government.”
Hsieh urged the public to be cautious, and, if in doubt, rely on information published by the CECC, “the only source of verified information about the COVID-19 situation” in Taiwan.
The CECC frequently posts information on its Web site and updates its guidelines depending on the situation, she said.
“Throughout the past year, Taiwan has received praise from around the world for our success in containing the pandemic,” she said, attributing the success to the work of the CECC.
There is no shortage of materials and medical supplies, she said, adding that Taiwan’s healthcare services are operating as usual.
“People should have faith in the government,” she said. “We will continue to safeguard Taiwan and curb the spread of the virus, by following the CECC’s instructions to wear masks, wash our hands frequently and refrain from group activities.”
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest