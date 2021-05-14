CDC urges use of tracking app amid case rise

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer





As domestic COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging the public to download its smartphone app that notifies users who have had contact with a confirmed case.

The centers collaborated with Artificial Intelligence developer Taiwan AI Labs to create the decentralized Taiwan Social Distancing app (臺灣社交距離), available for free for iOS and Android devices.

It is currently only available in Chinese.

According to the onboarding information, users do not need to register or upload any personal information to use the app, which depersonalizes all data saved on the device.

Using Bluetooth, the app detects nearby smartphones and logs their proximity.

As soon as a case is confirmed, that case can choose to notify all users who came within 2m of them or with whom they remained in contact for at least two minutes within the past 14 days.

To ensure that users cannot declare a false diagnosis, health authorities would provide a verification code to confirmed cases that they must enter to their smartphone before the app can notify their contacts, the Web site TechNews reported.

Those who receive a notification would not know the identity of the confirmed case, nor would the case know who was contacted, it reported.

Users must turn on Bluetooth and activate the “Exposure Notification” (接觸通知功能) function in the app before it can begin collecting data.

The app remains functional as long as the device and Bluetooth are on, regardless of whether the app is open.

If a user receives a notification, the CDC advised contacting the Central Epidemic Command Center’s 1922 hotline to report the exposure.

It also recommended people to call the hotline if they develop symptoms, adding that they should seek to be tested for COVID-19, and report all travel, work and contact history.