Dozens of events across the nation have been canceled or postponed after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday raised the COVID-19 warning level and announced stricter restrictions on public gatherings.
The CECC said that in response to the increased risk of community transmission caused by local cases of unknown sources of infection, it was raising the warning to level 2 until June 8.
It also imposed a series of updated guidelines, saying that in general, organizers should cancel outdoor activities involving more than 500 people and indoor activities involving more than 100 people.
Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times
The Taiwan Design Research Institute was among the first groups to announce changes to its event schedule following the CECC’s instructions.
The in-person presentation of the 40th Young Designers’ Exhibition, which was scheduled to take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from tomorrow through Monday next week, has been canceled, the institute said.
However, the online edition of the event would still be held as scheduled, the institute said.
All outdoor activities with more than 500 participants and indoor activities with more than 100 attendees organized by the Ministry of Culture and its affiliated institutions and venues would be postponed or canceled through June 8, the ministry said.
That included a ceremony for the 40th National Cultural Awards that had been scheduled to take place today at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), the ministry said, adding that the ceremony would be delayed.
The Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival’s programs from tomorrow through May 30 would be canceled, the ministry said.
The Taipei Fine Arts Museum is to manage crowd numbers and cancel guided tours through June 8, the museum said.
The museum advised people to avoid visiting the museum from 1:30pm to 4:30pm daily, which it said were its peak visiting hours.
The new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also having an effect on political activity.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had planned to start the first in a series of more than 300 policy briefings in Taipei on Sunday, but the event has been postponed to give priority to the prevention of COVID-19, DPP spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said.
All scheduled briefings before June 8 would also be suspended, she said.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would suspend its scheduled referendum campaign events, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
Cooperating with the CECC’s disease prevention efforts “is our common responsibility,” he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
Historical Chinese figure Daji (妲己), who is often described in literature as a malevolent spirit, was actually a female general who helped her husband, King Zhou (紂王) of the Shang Dynasty, in battle, a researcher said. Historical texts generally describe Daji as King Zhou’s favorite concubine, and in novels and legends she is depicted as a malevolent fox spirit who was responsible for the downfall of the dynasty, said Hwang Ming-chorng (黃銘崇), a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of History and Philology. However, research has shown that the queens of the Shang Dynasty wore armor and were required to follow the