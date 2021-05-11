The 40th Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX) is to open on Friday at Hall 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center with a focus on sparking dialogue, organizers said.
The four-day exhibition is to be held in both an online and offline format, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), which runs the event, told a news conference in Taipei on Friday.
It would be the first time for the annual event to be held at the exhibition center in Nangang District (南港), the institute said.
Photo courtesy of J.C.Architecture
In previous years, it had taken place at the Taipei World Trade Center in Xinyi District (信義).
This year’s return to an in-person format comes after last year’s edition of YODEX was presented as an online-only event due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual exhibition serves as an important platform for local designers, the institute said.
In addition to students from design-related departments at schools across the nation, organizers said they have invited students from 10 design schools in eight other countries and regions to participate.
Students from London’s Royal College of Art, Tokyo’s Tama Art University, Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University and Hong Kong Polytechnic University are among those whose works are to be on display at the exhibition, they said.
The theme of this year’s event is dialogue, they said, adding that they look forward to the platform facilitating conversation and interaction among all those involved.
To demonstrate their commitment to innovation as YODEX celebrates its 40th anniversary, the organizers said they invited graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and his team to create a new visual identity for the show.
J.C.Architecture (柏成設計), a firm that has won multiple awards at home and abroad, was tasked with carrying out the overall planning of the exhibition space, and has created a more professional and international design exhibition, the organizers said.
One section of the exhibition is to highlight the work of 16 entrepreneurs, designers and creatives, including late Eslite founder Robert Wu (吳清友) and London-based fashion designer Apu Jan (詹朴), they said.
A series of lectures is to be hosted in partnership with groups including Taipei Fashion Week, CommonWealth Magazine and the Ministry of Education, the institute said, adding that a limited number of surgical masks designed by Nieh and his team are to be gifted to those who attend a lecture.
Tickets to the show are being sold online for NT$180 through Thursday, it said. Once the exhibition opens, tickets would be priced at NT$200, while a four-day pass would cost NT$500, it said.
A discounted price of NT$150 would be offered to students, members of the military or police, groups of 10 or more visitors, as well as residents of Nangang or Neihu (內湖) districts, it said.
