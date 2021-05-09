A Chinese offshore supply vessel and its 12 crew members were on Friday detained after they were caught trespassing in Taiwanese waters off Penghu County, the Coast Guard Administration said yesterday.
The ship was the third Chinese vessel the coast guard has detained in Taiwanese waters since China’s summer fishing ban in the South China Sea started on Saturday last week, as well as its first ever seizure of a Chinese supply ship, the coast guard said in a statement.
It spotted the vessel — the Shun Xing 666 — during a patrol on Friday at 6:20pm, about 21 nautical miles (39km) northwest of Hua Islet (花嶼), the westernmost point in the Penghu archipelago, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration’s Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch via CNA
When a coast guard vessel approached the supply ship and asked to inspect it, the ship tried to flee, but the coast guard intercepted it and brought it to Penghu County’s Magong Port (馬公港), the coast guard said.
During a search of the ship, officers found 637kg of pork and multiple boxes of fruits and vegetables, the coast guard said.
The ship might have been delivering food supplies to Chinese fishing vessels, it said, adding that the ship and its crew would be held pending an investigation.
The Chinese government imposes an annual summer fishing ban in the South China Sea to allow the area’s fish stocks to replenish. This year’s ban applies to waters above 12 degrees north latitude and is in effect from Saturday last week to Aug. 16.
Earlier this week, the Philippines advised its fishers to ignore the ban, citing the country’s own claims of sovereignty over the sea, parts of which are also claimed by Taiwan.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
Taiwan’s armed forces should closely monitor China’s development of a new tanker aircraft, as it would significantly boost the Chinese air force’s capability to carry out long-range raids, a military expert said on Wednesday. Ou Si-fu (歐錫富), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said in an online article that China is developing a tanker variant of its Y-20 military transport aircraft, known as the Y-20U. The Y-20 has a maximum take-off weight of 220 tonnes and the tanker variant is expected to carry up to 60 tonnes of fuel, more than three times the maximum
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in